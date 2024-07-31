Modular Bathroom Pods Market Size was Valued at USD 788.2 Million and is Expected to Grow USD 1195.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular Bathroom Pods Market is Segmented by Type (GRP Bathroom Pods, Steel Bathroom Pods, Concrete Bathroom Pods), by Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Military accommodation, prisons, etc).

The Global Modular Bathroom Pods Market was valued at USD 788.2 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1195.8 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Modular Bathroom Pods Market:

The market for modular bathrooms is expanding rapidly due to rising consumer demand for economical, timely, and effective building solutions. Prefabricated in factories and placed on-site, modular bathrooms have several benefits, including shorter construction times, better quality control, and less trash generated on-site. These advantages make them especially appealing to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors—all of which depend on timely and reliable project completion. Growing urbanization, the popularity of smart homes, and technological developments in manufacturing that improve the look and feel of modular bathrooms all contribute to the market's growth. Furthermore, there is a notable uptake of modular bathroom solutions in high-construction areas like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, which is driving market development.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MODULAR BATHROOM PODS MARKET:

The market for modular bathrooms is expanding rapidly because of steel bathroom pods for residential use, which are known for their strength, simplicity of installation, and aesthetic diversity. These pods provide a strong solution that is resistant to high moisture content, which is crucial for bathrooms. Because they are prefabricated in regulated manufacturing environments, builders and developers may save money by reducing the amount of time needed for onsite construction and guaranteeing constant quality. Steel pods are a desirable alternative for both single-family houses and multi-unit residential structures because they can be customized to match different household layouts. Steel bathroom pods are a popular option in the modular bathroom market because of their efficiency and flexibility, which helps to fuel the industry's growth by satisfying consumers' increasing need for quick, dependable, and visually beautiful bathroom solutions.

The market for modular bathrooms is expanding because of Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) bathroom pods, which provide a lightweight, reasonably priced, and extremely durable option. Because of its robustness and resilience to impact, chemicals, and moisture, GRP pods are well-suited for use in bathroom settings. Because these pods are precisely engineered and constructed, there are fewer building faults on site and superior standards are guaranteed. Compared to traditional materials, GRP materials are easier to carry and install, and they also cost less because of their lightweight nature. Additionally, GRP bathroom pods are attractive for a variety of residential and commercial projects due to their adaptable design, which makes it simple to alter to match different architectural styles and requirements. Because of their versatility and superior performance, GRP bathroom pods are positioned as a major factor in the expansion of the Modular Bathroom Pods market.

Cost effectiveness is one of the main elements propelling the modular bathroom market's expansion. Because prefabricated bathroom pods need less labor and time to install on site, they drastically lower the entire cost of building. Conventional bathroom construction might result in higher prices and longer lead times due to the involvement of several trades and longer deadlines. Modular bathrooms, on the other hand, are constructed in a controlled environment off-site, guaranteeing quicker production and lower labor expenses. Furthermore, the production environment enables bulk material purchases, which further reduces costs. The expansion of the market is fueled by developers and contractors who find modular bathrooms to be an appealing alternative because of its predictable pricing, which help them optimize their budgets and increase profitability.

The market for modular bathrooms is expanding due to the growing emphasis on quality and uniformity. Because modular bathroom pods are produced in carefully regulated manufacturing settings, excellent quality and consistency are guaranteed. The possibility of errors and irregularities that might arise with conventional onsite building is reduced by this controlled environment. Sophisticated production methods combined with strict quality control procedures guarantee that every bathroom pod satisfies requirements. The end outcome is a dependable, high-quality product that developers and builders can rely on. Because of this guarantee of consistency and quality, modular bathrooms have a better reputation, which grows their market share and increases their popularity.

The development of the modular bathroom market is being severely impacted by a labor shortage in the building sector. The sector is having trouble filling skilled labor positions, which makes it harder to finish projects on schedule and within budget. One way that modular bathrooms solve this issue is by using less labor on-site. In an industrial context, the prefabrication process may be operated with a smaller, more specialized workforce since it requires fewer personnel. This guarantees steady development on building projects and relieves the strain caused by manpower shortages. The market for modular bathrooms benefits from this continued drop in labor availability since it offers a solution that lessens these difficulties and encourages ongoing construction activity.

MODULAR BATHROOM PODS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The growing need for sustainable building practices and efficient construction techniques is propelling the market for modular bathrooms in North America. The construction sector in the US and Canada is under pressure to cut prices and project timeframes due to a lack of workers. By offering premium, prefabricated modules that can be built fast and effectively, modular bathrooms provide a solution. The rising tendency of urbanization is also helping the business, especially in large cities where time and space are valuable resources. Furthermore, the growing popularity of modular bathrooms—which are frequently more ecologically friendly than traditional construction methods—is a result of the drive for green building certifications and sustainable construction practices.

Key Companies:

Walker Modular

Offsite Solutions

Bathsystem

Interpod

Eurocomponents

Elements Europe

Sanika

Oldcastle SurePods

Taplanes

Pivotek

Buildom

