Modular Cleanroom Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2022 to 2027, Growing preference for modular cleanrooms to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the modular cleanroom market, and it is expected to grow by USD 2,868.69 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Increasing demand for modular cleanrooms from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is one of the emerging trends in the modular cleanroom market. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are examples of major end users of the market. Production should be set up to efficiently control any contamination, whether it comes from workers, raw materials, finished products, processing facilities, equipment, or accommodating services, in both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Hence, the demand for modular cleanrooms consequently will rise during the forecast period.

Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our modular cleanroom market report covers the following areas:

Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing preference for modular cleanrooms is a major driver for the growth of the modular cleanroom market.

In a modular cleanroom, walls and other cleanroom components are factory manufactured and installed where needed.

Modular cleanrooms have many advantages over cleanrooms with solid walls. For example, prefabricated panels are used in modular cleanrooms to reduce the time it takes to build cleanroom walls.

This cuts the overall construction time in half. It also eliminates hassles and delays caused by inclement weather and supply chain disruptions.

Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the market growth of modular cleanrooms market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Fluctuations in raw material prices are a major challenge impeding the modular cleanroom market growth.

Aluminum, stainless steel, and glass are the main materials for building modular clean rooms because they are lightweight, portable, and easy to clean.

Manufacturers of modular cleanrooms must determine the cost of their products. The cost of raw materials determines the price of the finished product.

The monthly price fluctuations of aluminum make it difficult for suppliers to price modular cleanrooms.

Aluminum steel is often used by manufacturers of modular clean rooms. Therefore, when commodity prices change, it becomes difficult for manufacturers to develop pricing strategies. Profit margins can be impacted by ineffective pricing strategies.

Hence, such challenges may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Hardwall



Softwall

End-user

Medical



Semiconductor



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the hardwall segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Modular hard wall cleanrooms are growing in popularity in many industries where installing large permanent cleanrooms is a business challenge. Pre-designed construction modules make it easy to move or retrofit modular solid wall cleanroom. This reduces clean room operator losses during conversion. Due to the ever-changing demand for hard wall cleanrooms from various industries, there is a need to create more versatile modular hard wall cleanrooms. The cost benefits and additional features of modular cleanrooms are expected to boost the demand for cleanrooms during the forecast period, which will, in turn, have a positive impact on the global modular cleanroom market.

Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the modular cleanroom market, including Abtech Inc., ACH Engineering Inc., AES Clean Technology, Allied Cleanrooms, American Cleanroom Systems, BasX Solutions, Bigneat Ltd., Clean Rooms International Inc., Clean Rooms West Inc., CleanAir Solutions Inc., Flowstar Corp., Gerbig Engineering, HY Cleanroom System Co. Ltd, Lennox Clean Room Technologies, MAK Clean Air Systems Pvt. Ltd., Modular Cleanrooms Inc., Nicomac Europe Srl, OCTANORM North America Inc., ProCleanroom , and Terra Universal Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the modular cleanroom market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Abtech Inc. - The company offers modular cleanrooms such as SFW Series.

The company offers modular cleanrooms such as SFW Series. ACH Engineering Inc. - The company offers modular cleanroom solutions such as Modular Walls.

The company offers modular cleanroom solutions such as Modular Walls. AES Clean Technology - The company offers modular cleanroom solutions such as AES Modular Wall and Ceiling.

Modular Cleanroom Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist modular cleanroom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the modular cleanroom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the modular cleanroom market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of modular cleanroom market vendors

The modular construction market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,641.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), and type (permanent and relocatable). Robust infrastructure development is the key driver boosting the growth of the US modular construction market.

The self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT) market in North America size is expected to increase by USD 50.25 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation in North America by end-user (construction, oil industries, shipyard and offshore industry, and other industries) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). The growth of the construction industry is notably driving the SPMT market growth in North America.

Modular Cleanroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,868.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abtech Inc., ACH Engineering Inc., AES Clean Technology, Allied Cleanrooms, American Cleanroom Systems, BasX Solutions, Bigneat Ltd., Clean Rooms International Inc., Clean Rooms West Inc., CleanAir Solutions Inc., Flowstar Corp., Gerbig Engineering, HY Cleanroom System Co. Ltd, Lennox Clean Room Technologies, MAK Clean Air Systems Pvt. Ltd., Modular Cleanrooms Inc., Nicomac Europe Srl, OCTANORM North America Inc., ProCleanroom, and Terra Universal Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

