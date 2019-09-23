Modular construction leader converts hotel designs to modular

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Modular, a leading innovator in North America's modular construction industry, has announced that for a limited time it will convert any hotel floorplan concept to a modular design schematic within as few as 10 business days for just $20,000. The modular schematic, valued at $50,000 or more, includes a parametric Revit® model; MEP design approach; rough order of magnitude (ROM), including price per square foot; project schedule with phase gates; and conceptual floorplan — enabling a project-specific comparison of modular and traditional construction methods. The offer is valid beginning Sept. 23, the first day of The Lodging Conference 2019, through Nov. 30, 2019.

"We're making this offer so more hotel developers will give modular construction a try," said Richard Rozycki, senior vice president of Z Modular. "Some contractors assume it's more efficient to stick with a design approved for traditional construction, but converting to modular reduces risk and time to occupancy so much, it's well worth doing."

Conversion to modular typically works best for planned hotels of four to 10 stories and 60,000 to 200,000 square feet. Many hotels are well suited for modular construction, since their designs are usually repeatable and project timelines need to be increasingly compressed.

Z Modular develops every design schematic with precision and speed. If the hotel developer chooses to move forward with modular construction, Z Modular production software tools will rapidly complete shop drawings with integrated materials and logistics management to streamline the entire process. Following design approval, modules can quickly be produced at any of the company's facilities across North America.

The Z Modular design team developing the modular schematics comprises eight architects and engineers with decades of experience in modular design and construction. Together, they have been involved in the design development of hotel projects with leading brands.

"We're here to help the construction industry overcome the labor shortage and leverage our scale to achieve their goals with exceptional speed," said Mickey McNamara, president of Z Modular and executive vice president of Zekelman Industries, parent company of Z Modular. "Trying modular construction on a project is a great way to experience the benefits for yourself."

About Z Modular

Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries, is a one-stop shop for modular construction products and services. Z Modular helps construction companies, building owners and developers build better than ever before, with exceptional time and capital savings. More information can be found at z-modular.com or by calling 800.733.5606.

