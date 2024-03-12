Modular Construction Market Projected to Reach US$144.8 Billion Globally by 2030

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Modular Construction estimated at US$100.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Permanent Modular Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$90 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Relocatable Modular Construction segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Modular Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

