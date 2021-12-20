Modular Construction Market Size to Grow by USD 27.01 Bn | ATCO Ltd. and Bechtel Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The modular construction market size is expected to grow by USD 27.01 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 8.97%.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By type, the modular construction market has been segmented into two segments, namely permanent and relocatable.

The permanent segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

28% of the growth will originate from North America.

The US is a key country for the modular construction market in North America.

North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

The adoption of lean manufacturing techniques will drive the modular construction market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Their Offerings

The vendor landscape of the modular construction market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ATCO Ltd. - The company offers modular construction such as workforce housing, multi-family residential housing, classrooms, and dormitories.

Bechtel Corp. - The company offers modular construction for energy and industrial construction.

DESIGN SPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS INC. - The company offers offices, restrooms, conference rooms under modular construction.

Fluor Corp. - The company offers modular construction in the field of energy and chemicals, power, mining and metals, advanced technologies and life sciences, construction and rigging requirements.

KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - The company offers flexible construction, maintenance-free designs and materials of modular construction buildings.

Notes:

The modular construction market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., DESIGN SPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS INC., Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co, and Skanska AB

Modular Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Afghanistan, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., DESIGN SPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS INC., Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co, and Skanska AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

