Modular construction market size to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027 | ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp. and more among the key companies in the matket- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modular construction market size is forecast to increase by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.77%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS Europe, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES.To get detailed insights about the vendor landscape, buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Construction Market

The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints, rising global construction and infrastructure development activities, and improving quality and energy efficiency of modular constructions.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), type (permanent and relocatable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. A growing number of people in developing countries such as China and India are opting for modular construction due to the ease of construction with economical cost. Besides, the increase in disposable income and the expanding middle-class population are fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this modular construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modular construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modular construction market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modular construction market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modular construction market vendors

