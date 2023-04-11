Modular construction market size to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027: Rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints to boost the market growth - Technavio

Apr 11, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global modular construction market size is estimated to increase by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The increasing need to remove on-site constraints is driving the growth of the market. Various restrictions, such as unpredictable weather conditions and the need to stage multiple processes, can hamper on-site construction. This leads to more time spent on managing day-to-day construction activities and high construction costs. In addition, on-site construction involves high risks, and various safety measures need to be followed to prevent accidents. Such issues will lower the demand for on-site construction and drive the demand for modular construction, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Modular construction market – Customer landscape
Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global modular construction market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global modular construction market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycles
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - request a sample now!
Modular construction market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape –
The global modular construction market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer modular construction in the market are ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES and others.
In order to make the most of the opportunities available in the market, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Factors such as high fixed costs and high exit barriers have intensified the competition in the market. However, due to moderate product differentiation and market growth, the competition in the global modular construction market will be moderate during the forecast period.
What's new? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Vendor offerings -
- ATCO Ltd. - The company offers modular constructions for commercial offices, government or custodial buildings, sporting facilities, and educational buildings.
- Fluor Corp. - The company offers modular constructions for hostels, residential buildings, and hospital spaces.
- KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - The company offers modular constructions for residential buildings and medical care homes.
- For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report
Modular construction market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (residential and commercial), type (permanent and relocatable), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The residential segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The residential building construction industry is one of the major end-users of modular construction techniques. Modular construction enables builders to save time significantly and receive a quicker return on investment. The total time needed to build a structure can decrease significantly with modular construction, as it enables industrialized assembly. Modular construction can also be used to manufacture turnkey homes that adhere to local, state, and federal building codes.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global modular construction market.
- North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is a high demand for modular construction in this region due to the high construction quality standards in the US and Canada. The construction industry in the US is driven by the construction of single-family housing, infrastructure, and transportation infrastructure. The rise in the use of online shopping has led to a demand for the construction of local warehouses. In Canada, the construction industry is expected to grow due to government initiatives such as affordable housing initiatives such as Made in Canada and New Building Canada Plan. Such plans may drive residential construction activities, which will increase the demand for modular construction during the forecast period.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report
Modular construction market – Market dynamics
Key Trends – The increasing awareness about custom-built facilities with minimum budgets is a key trend in the market. Modular construction methods are used for large projects to reduce costs and create affordable housing. It offers flexibility and is environment-friendly. The major components used in modular construction are reusable, and they can be transported easily without wasting new resources. The awareness about the benefits of modular construction for constructing custom facilities is expected to rise, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges – The volatility of transportation costs is challenging market growth. The transportation of modular parts to construction sites requires special vehicles. In addition, shipping costs change from time to time, which can increase the overall cost of construction. They may vary based on fuel price, mode of transportation, and distance. Delays in transporting modular parts further lead to a delay in construction projects. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this modular construction market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modular construction market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the modular construction market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the modular construction market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modular construction market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The road construction and maintenance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 259.95 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), type (highway, street, and bridge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Modular Construction Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.69
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global modular construction market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global modular construction market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Relocatable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Relocatable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ATCO Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: ATCO Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: ATCO Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: ATCO Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: ATCO Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC
- Exhibit 112: Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Bechtel Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Bechtel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Bechtel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.6 ELEMENTS EUROPE
- Exhibit 119: ELEMENTS EUROPE - Overview
- Exhibit 120: ELEMENTS EUROPE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: ELEMENTS EUROPE - Key offerings
- 12.7 Fluor Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Fluor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Fluor Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 GUERDON LLC
- Exhibit 126: GUERDON LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 127: GUERDON LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: GUERDON LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG
- Exhibit 129: KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings
- 12.10 KOMA MODULAR S.r.o
- Exhibit 132: KOMA MODULAR S.r.o - Overview
- Exhibit 133: KOMA MODULAR S.r.o - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: KOMA MODULAR S.r.o - Key offerings
- 12.11 Laing O Rourke
- Exhibit 135: Laing O Rourke - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Laing O Rourke - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Laing O Rourke - Key offerings
- 12.12 Lendlease Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Lendlease Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Lendlease Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Lendlease Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Lendlease Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 McGRATH RENTCORP
- Exhibit 142: McGRATH RENTCORP - Overview
- Exhibit 143: McGRATH RENTCORP - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: McGRATH RENTCORP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: McGRATH RENTCORP - Segment focus
- 12.14 Modulaire Group
- Exhibit 146: Modulaire Group - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Modulaire Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Modulaire Group - Key offerings
- 12.15 Red Sea International Co.
- Exhibit 149: Red Sea International Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Red Sea International Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Red Sea International Co. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Skanska AB
- Exhibit 152: Skanska AB - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Skanska AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Skanska AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Skanska AB - Segment focus
- 12.17 THE BOUYGUES GROUP
- Exhibit 156: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Overview
- Exhibit 157: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article