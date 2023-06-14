Modular construction market size to grow by USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the modular construction market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing need to remove on-site constraints is driving the growth of the market. Various restrictions, such as unpredictable weather conditions and the need to stage multiple processes, can hamper on-site construction. This leads to more time spent on managing day-to-day construction activities and high construction costs. In addition, on-site construction involves high risks, and various safety measures need to be followed to prevent accidents. Such issues will lower the demand for on-site construction and drive the demand for modular construction, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Construction Market

Modular Construction Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Modular Construction Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

ATCO Ltd. - The company offers modular constructions for commercial offices, government or custodial buildings, sporting facilities, and educational buildings.

Fluor Corp. - The company offers modular constructions for hostels, residential buildings, and hospital spaces.

KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG - The company offers modular constructions for residential buildings and medical care homes.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Modular construction market – Market dynamics

Key Trends –

The increasing awareness about custom-built facilities with minimum budgets is a key trend in the market. Modular construction methods are used for large projects to reduce costs and create affordable housing. It offers flexibility and is environment-friendly. The major components used in modular construction are reusable, and they can be transported easily without wasting new resources. The awareness about the benefits of modular construction for constructing custom facilities is expected to rise, which will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The volatility of transportation costs is challenging market growth. The transportation of modular parts to construction sites requires special vehicles. In addition, shipping costs change from time to time, which can increase the overall cost of construction. They may vary based on fuel price, mode of transportation, and distance. Delays in transporting modular parts further lead to a delay in construction projects. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Modular Construction Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Modular Construction Market is segmented as below:

Application

Residential



Commercial

Type

Permanent



Relocatable

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential building construction industry is one of the major end-users of modular construction techniques. Modular construction enables builders to save time significantly and receive a quicker return on investment. The total time needed to build a structure can decrease significantly with modular construction, as it enables industrialized assembly. Modular construction can also be used to manufacture turnkey homes that adhere to local, state, and federal building codes.

Modular Construction Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist modular construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the modular construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the modular construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the modular construction market, vendors

Modular Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., McGRATH RENTCORP, Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co., Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, ELEMENTS EUROPE, GUERDON LLC, KOMA MODULAR S.r.o, Kwikspace Pty Ltd., PREMIER MODULAR, STARRCO, Wernick Group Holdings Ltd., and WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

