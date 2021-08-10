Modular Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.92 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global modular data center market report.

The modular data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.70% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Edge deployment will act as a major catalyst for the growth of all-in-one modular solutions, at a CAGR of around 15%. Many new entrants have been witnessed in the edge data center space, including EdgeMicro and American Tower in the US, and Smart Edge Data Centres in the UK. With growing technology and internet penetration, the demand for cloud at the edge is also increasing, with major cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure working towards cloud edge computing capabilities. Increase in digitalization as a result of COVID-19, the demand for low latency services, the requirement for data centers closer to the customer, and the need to reduce CAPEX and increase scalability of data centers is driving the demand for modular data centers. Typically, it takes 30% less time to deploy a modular data center as compared to a traditional brick-and-mortar data center. Around 65% of the cost of deploying modular data centers goes into design and installation modules, including shipping costs, and the rest into core and shell development. Colocation providers such as Switch, Digital Realty, Millicom – TIGO, stc, DXN ( Australia ), NEXTDC, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others, are increasingly adopting modular design and construction in their data centers, in addition to internet and cloud service providers. Growing rack power density for HPC computing and cryptocurrency mining will lead to the deployment of energy-efficient modular data centers designed to support high rack densities. These data centers adopt more efficient cooling systems such as liquid immersion cooling to cool racks.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure. functional module, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 15 key vendors and 48 other vendors

Modular Data Center Market – Segmentation

New technological innovations in all-in-one data centers are boosting the data center industry. Data center operators offering colocation and cloud services can deploy a single module to expand facilities based on customer demands at various locations. Telecommunication service providers deploying a 5G network also need to deploy all-in-one small micro edge facilities to support their network demand.

In a functional prefabricated data center module, an IT module requires space to house IT equipment in the form of a prefabricated module. It also consists of support infrastructure that distributes power to IT equipment and an air distribution system installed for cooling IT equipment in the module.

A power module is a prefabricated modular power supply unit in the data center sub systems. A prefabricated power module is specially designed to provide bulk power to traditional or modular IT modules.

Modular Data Center Market by Infrastructure

All-In-One Module



Functional Module

Modular Data Center Market by Functional Module

IT Module



Power Module



Cooling Module

Modular Data Center Market – Dynamics

The demand for data centers has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened access to internet-related services aided by nationwide lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide. As modular data centers are easily scalable and portable, the growth in modular data centers will be witnessed due to COVID-19. According to Akamai Technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased internet traffic between 25% and 30% during the initial lockdown period (March-April) worldwide, which is 10X times the normal growth (~3% per month). Organizations across sectors, namely, IT services, BFSI, hospitals, and the education sector, have initiated remote working for their employees. The use of online shopping has increased compared to before. The shopping of daily basics and home needs were the major contributor to growth during the lockdown, which generated millions of data. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented on the IoT devices market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Growing Popularity of Modular Designs

Increasing Modular Data Center Deployments

Modular Data Center Market – Geography

The modular data center market in North America is dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in millions from colocation providers and enterprise data center operators adopting a modular data center approach. The US is one of the largest countries in the global modular data center market. Governments in the US and Canada are taking several initiatives for the deployment of 5G network in these countries. Enterprises in Canada are also rapidly adopting cloud services. Telecommunication service providers such as Bell Canada are deploying 5G network across the country. There has also been a rise in the adoption of other advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and ML, big data and smart cities, all leading to significant data being generated in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has further given a push to digitalization and data generation at multiple points instead of data being concentrated to just a few points.

Modular Data Center Market by Geography

North America



Latin America



Western Europe & Nordic Region

& Nordic Region

Central & Eastern Europe



Middle East



Africa



APAC



China & Hong Kong

&



Australia & New Zealand

&



India





Japan





Southeast Asia





Rest of APAC

Major Vendors

ABB

Cisco Systems

Delta Power Solutions

Dell Technologies

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Iron Mountain

NTT Global Data Centers

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

TAS

Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Actemium

American Tower

Atos

Attom Technology

Automation

Baselayer

Bladeroom Data Centres

BMarko Structures

Box Modul

CANCOM

Cannon Technologies

Canovate

CommScope

Certified Technology Services (CTSL)

Cupertino Electric

DartPoints

Datapod

DC-Datacenter Group

DDC Cabinet Technology

DXN

E3 NV

EDGE MISSION CRITICAL SYSTEMS (Edge MCS)

FiberHome

Fuji Electric

Gesab

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Integra Mission Critical

LiquidStack

Master Power Technologies

Mission Critical Facilities International

Motivair

Pacific Star Communications (PacStar)

PCX

Portwell

Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)

Prime Modular Data Centers

Rahi Systems

RK Industries

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

Shenzhen Consnant Technology

Silent-Aire (Johnson Controls)

Sterling Generator

Submer

Swedish Modules

The Mavin Group

Vapor IO

USDC Technology

ZTE

