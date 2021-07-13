Modular Data Center Market worth $ 54.42 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Modular Data Center Market" By Components (Solutions, Services), By Organizational Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Modular Data Center Market was valued at USD 17.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 54.42 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.96% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Modular Data Center Market Overview

The introduction of the fourth industrial revolution, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things necessitates the use of adaptable IT resources. Furthermore, the rise in cloud computing penetration and rapid digitization has resulted in the data center industry's constant expansion. Furthermore, the implementation of work-from-home policies and the development in the trend of remote working culture drive demand for modular data centers. This has resulted in a greater focus on time to market and the ability to expand data center capacity efficiently and quickly. One of the consequences of the pandemic was the acceleration of digitization in almost every business. Datacenter IP traffic is expected to reach 20.6 ZB by the end of 2021, an increase of approximately 7ZB since 2016.

2020 saw approximately $17 billion invested in public cloud infrastructures, with no sign of a slowdown from corporate giants like Amazon, Microsoft, or Google. Furthermore, modular ways to build medium- or large-scale data centers provide both speed of deployment and quality of construction, as well as ease of operation. As a result, the demand for rapidly deployable and scalable data centers fuels market growth. An increase in the adoption of cloud services by SMEs is also an important driver of market growth. Cloud computing has become an emerging technology in recent years, removing the burden of obtaining licensed software and hefty hardware, which is more advantageous to SMEs. Cloud services are rapidly being adopted by SMEs since they allow these businesses to focus on their core business events such as improving productivity. According to NASSCOM, cloud adoption and spending in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% to reach $7.1 billion in 2022.

Key Developments in Modular Data Center Market

In May 2020 , announcing the 2nd Generation Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service that combines the benefits and usage of on-premises and public cloud infrastructure, delivered as-a-service to customers.

, announcing the 2nd Generation Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service that combines the benefits and usage of on-premises and public cloud infrastructure, delivered as-a-service to customers. In January 2019 , EMEA launched SmartMod and SmartMod MAX. Vertiv's SmartMod platform allows it to build customized modular data centers for customers all over the world, and it is now able to supplement that capability with the added benefits of standardization, cost certainty, and a unified user experience.

The major players in the market are Dell Inc. (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Cannon Technologies (UK), Rittal (Germany), BladeRoom (UK), and Edge Mission Critical Systems (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Modular Data Center Market On the basis of Components, Organizational size, Verticals and Geography.

Modular Data Center Market by Components

Solutions





All-in-one Modules







Individual Modules







IT Module







Power Module







Cooling Module





Services





Design and Consulting







Integration and Deployment





Support and Maintenance

Modular Data Center Market by Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Modular Data Center, By verticals

BFSI



IT and Telecommunication



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare



Government and Defense



Retail



Manufacturing



Others (Energy, education, and transportation, and logistics)

Modular Data Center Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

