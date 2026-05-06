Modular Devices Awarded Mobile and Modular Pharmacy Cleanrooms Agreement with Premier, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular Devices has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Mobile and Modular Pharmacy Cleanrooms with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Mobile and Modular Pharmacy Cleanrooms.

Modular Devices: USP 797/800 Mobile Pharmacy Compounding Cleanroom

"Our agreement with Premier strengthens the healthcare supply chain, and we're proud to be part of its portfolio of qualified suppliers," said Mark Koers, President, Imaging and Healthcare Solutions, Modular Devices. "By partnering with like-minded organizations, we're expanding the reach of our flexible, scalable cleanroom solutions—helping health systems nationwide increase access to critical therapeutics so more patients receive care where and when they need it."

Through this agreement, Modular Devices delivers flexible pharmacy compounding cleanroom solutions via its industry-leading mobile lease fleet and pre-built modular offerings, designed to meet the immediate needs of hospitals and health systems. Its USP <797>/<800> mobile cleanrooms are available for short- or long-term lease and can be delivered and fully functional within days, if needed quickly. They are fully turnkey, compliant environments that can be deployed indoors or outdoors to maintain operations during renovations, expand capacity, or support emergency response.

For permanent or scalable indoor applications, Modular Devices also offers panel-based cleanroom systems for both existing facilities and new construction. These solutions include pre-designed configurations that meet USP <797>/<800> standards, as well as fully customized builds tailored to client-specific requirements. Delivered as complete systems—including panels, doors, flooring, and pass-throughs—and designed to integrate with existing HVAC infrastructure, these cleanrooms meet USP, ISO, and cGMP standards. The result is improved operational efficiency, sustained compliance, and expanded access to critical therapeutics.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of their mission to improve the health of communities.

About Modular Devices

Modular Devices is the leading provider of mobile medical imaging and modular cleanroom solutions, delivering turnkey, code-compliant facilities to hospital and healthcare facilities, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and other highly regulated industries. With more than 35 years of experience, Modular Devices and its family of companies offer mobile and modular healthcare imaging solutions and regulatory-compliant cleanrooms that can be rapidly deployed, validated, and operational in days. Backed by in-house engineering, design, manufacturing, and installation teams, Modular Devices helps clients overcome infrastructure challenges with reliable, flexible, and customer-focused solutions that ensure continuity of care and compliance without the delays of traditional construction. For more information, visit Modulardevices.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Modular Devices, visit Modulardevices.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Kiley Brown

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SOURCE Modular Devices