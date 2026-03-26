Modular Flooring Market worth $16.48 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Modular Flooring Market by Product Type (LVT, Ceramic, Rubber, Polyolefin), Installation Technique (Interlocking, Loose Lay), End-use (Household, Workplace, Healthcare, Education, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The modular flooring market is projected to grow from USD 14.01 billion in 2026 to USD 16.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

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Modular Flooring Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

• 2026 Market Size: USD 14.01 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.48 billion

• CAGR (2026-2031): 3.3%

Modular Flooring Market Trends & Insights:

The shift toward modular flooring is increasingly evident as end users move away from traditional fixed flooring systems that require extensive installation time and complex maintenance. Instead, they are opting for flexible, pre-engineered flooring solutions that support quick installation, easy replacement, and adaptable interior layouts. At the same time, advancements in material engineering, surface durability, and locking system technologies are enhancing the performance of modular flooring. These developments ensure long-term durability, improved acoustic and ergonomic comfort, simplified maintenance, and consistent aesthetics across applications in commercial offices, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, and educational institutions.

North America accounted for a significant share of 71.0% in 2025.

The luxury vinyl tiles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The loose lay segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The household segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 57.5%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (US), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), and Interface, Inc. (US) were identified as star players in the modular flooring market (global), given their strong market shares and product footprints.

James Halstead plc (UK), Dixie Group, Inc. (US), Victoria plc (UK), LX Hausys, Ltd. (South Korea), and CFL Holding Limited (UK) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Flooring Market"

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Modular flooring refers to hard-surface flooring systems composed of discrete, factory-finished units such as tiles or planks, excluding carpet tiles, which can be installed and replaced individually. These systems are typically based on materials like vinyl, ceramic, rubber, and other resilient composites, designed to provide structural stability, wear resistance, and ease of handling. They are widely adopted in commercial and institutional settings for their ability to support efficient installation, controlled maintenance, and adaptable interior configurations.

By product type, the luxury vinyl tiles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs) are expected to register the highest CAGR in the modular flooring market during the forecast period, due to the increasing alignment of LVTs with evolving performance and design needs in industrial and commercial spaces. LVTs possess a unique combination of high wear resistance, moisture resistance, and dimensional stability, making them very well-suited for extremely high-traffic settings (offices, retail chains, and hospitals). LVTs are also capable of closely imitating natural products such as wood and slate with the help of advanced printing techniques and embossing technologies. These capabilities enable standardization of design on multi-site projects while providing durable solutions. LVT's installation can be completed more quickly as they come in both click-lock and loose-lay formats, reducing downtime for renovation cycles due to LVT. Improvements to backing systems and surface coatings have also enhanced LVT's scratch resistance and overall life expectancy. With the focus by end users on the cost-effectiveness of their flooring solutions, flexibility in the design of their flooring solutions, and the continuity of their operations, LVTs continue to gain popularity as a high-performance modular flooring option.

By end-use, the workplace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the workplace segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the modular flooring market during the forecast period, driven by the rapid transformation of office environments toward flexible, technology-integrated, and experience-driven spaces. Employers are quickly redesigning their office spaces to accommodate hybrid working models and need modular flooring systems that permit fast reconfiguration of the space by way of phased renovations with minimal impact on normal business operations. The characteristics of modular flooring, such as allowing for the selective replacement of flooring, providing easy access to the underfloor cabling and insulation underneath the flooring, and offering an overall consistent look to large-scale office portfolios, are ideal for today's increasingly hybridized and technology-integrated work environments. The increased focus on improving employee productivity and well-being is also contributing to the increased demand for modular flooring systems that offer enhanced acoustic insulation, ergonomic support, and indoor air quality performance. Corporate campuses, co-working spaces, and IT companies have adopted modular flooring systems to enhance facility management and reduce lifecycle costs. As employers continue to spend capital on adaptable and scalable infrastructure within the workplace, the demand for high-quality modular flooring products is expected to continue to grow exponentially.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR in the modular flooring market during the forecast period because of the strong growth of large-scale construction projects, more hotels being built, and increased investment in commercial real estate throughout the area. The huge growth in construction of airports, hotels, retail buildings, and other mixed-use buildings in many parts of the region makes modular flooring the preferred product due to its rapid installation time and minimum disruption relative to other methods. In addition, the demand for flooring products that can stand up to the harsh weather conditions in the region (primarily hot and dusty) is also increasing the demand for new modular flooring solutions that are both durable and require little maintenance relative to conventional flooring products, such as concrete and ceramic tiles. In addition to this growth in construction activity and increasing building standards, the ever-increasing focus on tourism and the international events occurring in the region are likely to drive the need for rapid timing of interior fit-outs and refurbishment cycles for buildings, driving the demand for modular flooring.

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Kay Players

The modular flooring market comprises major players, such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (US), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), Interface, Inc. (US), Gerflor Group (France), Mannington Mills, Inc. (US), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium), TOLI Corporation (Japan), Milliken (US). Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the modular flooring market.

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