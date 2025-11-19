Modular Hawaii Launches with Ready-to-Deploy Modular Units, Setting a New Standard for Fast, Reliable, Quality Building Solutions Across the Islands

New Units are available for lease or sale, by a local team ready to rapidly deliver, high-quality space solutions

HONOLULU, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular Hawaii today announced its official launch, setting a new standard for speed, reliability, and high-quality modular building solutions across the Hawaiian Islands. Designed to support rapid growth, emergency needs, and flexible expansion, the company offers an efficient alternative to traditional construction, delivered by a skilled, locally rooted team committed to quality.

Modular Hawaii Founder and CEO Mike Fox

"Our goal is simple: to help organizations expand quickly and efficiently without sacrificing quality," said Mike Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Modular Hawaii. "We understand the unique challenges of building across our state. That's why we deliver a wide range of new modular units, fully furnished when needed, and backed by local service and support. We're here to provide portable space solutions that are easier for Hawai'i's businesses, schools, healthcare providers, government agencies, and event organizers."

At the heart of Modular Hawaii's mission is a commitment to people. The company believes every modular structure exists to support a person, a role, and a purpose, a human-centered perspective that drives how projects are designed, built, and delivered. This dedication will be on display in January 2026, when Modular Hawaii proudly serves as a major sponsor of the Sony Open in Hawai'i at the Waialae Country Club, providing nine fully furnished modular units for the PGA Tour. The partnership reinforces the company's long-standing dedication to community involvement and its support of events that strengthen Hawai'i's economy and culture.

Modular Hawaii's offerings include modular offices, classrooms, healthcare and clinic units, construction site facilities, event and hospitality structures, and emergency or temporary buildings. Each unit is engineered for rapid deployment, enabling organizations to expand, adapt, or respond quickly for expansions, renovations, or emergencies. Modular Hawaii has local expertise navigating Hawai'i's unique logistics, producing fast turnaround time, flexible configurations, ADA-compliant solutions, and dependable on-island service.

"Our team is committed to providing the fastest, most reliable modular solutions in Hawai'i," said Mike Rabang, Construction Manager and licensed general contractor (CT-39631) "From initial planning to installation, our customers can count on us to deliver both exceptional building solutions and exceptional service."

Modular Hawaii is led by a seasoned leadership team with decades of combined experience:

Mike Fox, CEO; Angelina Creger, Controller; Edie Nakoa, Sales Manager; Guy Murakami, Sales Manager; Mike Rabang, Construction Manager; and Kimo Nakoa, Operations Manager. Their expertise, local knowledge, and commitment to the community drive Modular Hawaii's mission, by delivering great results with a dedicated and collaborative team.

About Modular Hawaii

Modular Hawaii provides modular buildings and portable units for lease or sale to commercial, educational, healthcare, government, construction, and event sectors throughout the Hawaiian Islands. With a focus on high-quality construction, rapid deployment, and dependable local service, Modular Hawaii delivers flexible building solutions that help organizations expand quickly and efficiently.

Guided by a mission to provide reliable, fast, and high-quality modular structures, the company operates with a general contractor license and a human-centered philosophy recognizing that every modular unit exists to support a person, a role, and a purpose. This belief drives Modular Hawaii's approach to product development, design, and delivery. Backed by a dedicated local team, the company ensures that every project is completed with professionalism, care, and efficiency.

For inquiries, contact Sales Managers Edie Nakoa or Guy Murakami at (808) 767-6700 or email [email protected]. Visit HawaiiModular.com for more information.

