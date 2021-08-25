Modular Home Org Unit Sales Spiked 10% at Peak of Pandemic DIY Boom

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIY boom of the pandemic era has been a boon to suppliers of home organization products, especially modular units, a new Freedonia Group analysis finds:

Sales of modular home organization products spiked 10% in 2020, boosted by a surge in DIY home renovations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including home organization.

Modular kitchen and pantry storage units benefited from the surge in at-home grocery sales and, in some cases, stockpiling, increasing storage requirements.

Closets and garages – the two rooms that account for the largest share of modular home organization product sales – also saw strong gains as homeowners used their increased time spent at home to expand or improve their storage capabilities in these spaces.

Following the Pandemic, Professional Sales Will Outpace DIY Sales

As consumers resume lifestyles more similar to those they engaged in before the pandemic, professional installations will outpace DIY installations, supported by:

a rebound in professional projects, which experienced greater disruption in 2020

the convenience and generally higher value of comprehensive installations offered by a number of franchises, including California Closets and Closet Factory, which specialize in installing modular systems for consumers

Modular Unit Sales to Reach $3.4 Billion in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts US demand for modular home organization units to rise 2.9% per year to $3.4 billion in 2025, moderating from the elevated levels seen during the pandemic era. Through 2025, market growth will remain healthy, driven by:

continued interest in the customizability of modular units

rising awareness of the ability of custom modular products to increase a home's value

growing preferences for customized modular storage in utility areas (e.g., mudrooms, laundry rooms)

growth in construction of new homes, which often have larger closets and garages than older homes (and thus room for modular units)

Want to Learn More?

Modular Home Organization Products is now available from the Freedonia Group.

This study analyzes the US market for modular home organization units and their various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars by material, room, and installation type.

Materials:

metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

plastic

wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Rooms:

closets (e.g., master, bedroom, hall, linen, coat)

garages

family rooms (e.g., formal living rooms, media centers, dens, playrooms, recreation rooms)

pantries and kitchens

bedrooms

utility rooms, basements, and attics (e.g., laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms)

outdoor areas (e.g., decks, porches, outdoor kitchens, patios, barns, hobby greenhouses, sheds)

bathrooms

Installation types:

do-it-yourself (DIY)

professional

