Modular Kitchen Market in Home Furnishings Industry to grow by USD 7.88 billion|Technavio
Jul 16, 2021, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 7.88 billion is expected in the modular kitchen market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the modular kitchen market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety, efficient space management and ease in assembling, and growth in residential construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The modular kitchen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Modular Kitchen Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Product
- Floor Cabinets
- Wall Cabinets
- Tall Storage
Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the modular kitchen market in the home furnishings industry include Boston Cabinets Inc., Hafele GmbH, and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Snaidero Rino Spa, Nobia AB, Pedini SPA, nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG, SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG, Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG, and Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Modular Kitchen Market size
- Modular Kitchen Market trends
- Modular Kitchen Market industry analysis
The modular kitchen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The low availability of spare parts will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the modular kitchen market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Modular Kitchen Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist modular kitchen market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the modular kitchen market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the modular kitchen market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of modular kitchen market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Floor cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wall cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tall storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Design
- Market segments
- Comparison by Design
- L-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- U-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Straight kitchen or one-walled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- G-shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Design
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boston Cabinets Inc.
- Hacker Kuchen GmbH and Co. KG
- Hafele GmbH and Co. KG
- Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Nobia AB
- nobilia-Werke J. Stickling GmbH and Co. KG
- Pedini SPA
- SieMatic Mobelwerke GmbH and Co. KG
- Snaidero Rino Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
