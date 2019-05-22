Modular Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Modular Robotics Market - Overview



The research report encompasses current trends in the global modular robotics market. The study highlights factors that are driving and restraining the market.







The report also provides opportunities for the global modular robotics market.The study provides a complete outlook for the modular robotics market, in terms of revenue generated and production volume, across multiple regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report covers the modular robotics market in countries/sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, India, China, Australia, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Modular Robotics Market: Overview

The report analyzes and forecasts the modular robotics market at the global and regional levels.The report consists of in-depth study of the market value chain, which gives a complete overview of the global market.



Inclusion of Porter's five forces and PESTEL analysis models helps in understanding the competition scenario of the market. The research study also covers market size (in terms of revenue), growth rate, and general attractiveness of the global modular robotics market.



Global Modular Robotics Market: Taxonomy

The research study of the global modular robotics market provides detailed analysis of application, component, and robot type segments of the market.Based on application, the market has been divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.



The industrial segment has been classified into automotive, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, rubber & plastics, metals & machinery, and others.The others segment comprises oil & gas and aerospace & defense.



Based on component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services.In terms of robot type, the market has been segregated into cobots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others.



The others segment includes Cartesian and cylindrical modular robots.



Global Modular Robotics Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the global modular robotics market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and Factiva.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each segment and sub-segment of the modular robotics market across different geographies.The analyst conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook.These help in validation and strengthening of secondary research findings.



They also help develop market understanding and expertise of the team of analysts.



Global Modular Robotics Market: Competition Dynamics

The report includes profiles of well-established players operating in the global modular robotics market.These are FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Universal Robots A/S.



These players are focused on providing technologically advanced products to their customers and meeting the risen demand.In January 2019, KUKA AG announced the launch of technologically advanced products that belong to its 'KR QUANTEC' series.



The new robots would come with highly optimized performance and cost-effectiveness.These robots would also come with a modular design.



They can be used across multiple industries such as automotive and health care.



The global modular robotics market has been segmented as follows:



Global Modular Robotics Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Rubber & Plastics

Metals & Machinery

Others



Global Modular Robotics Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services



Global Modular Robotics Market, by Robot Type

Cobots

Articulated Robots

SCARA

Others



Global Modular Robotics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



