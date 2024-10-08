Modular Smart Lighting Company Deako Announces Integration with Home Assistant, Enhancing User Experiences for Homeowners Nationwide

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako ™, first-ever modular smart lighting system for homeowners, is fully compatible with Home Assistant starting today. This new integration solidifies Deako's commitment to an open smart home ecosystem and allows homeowners with the Deako modular system to experience enhanced home automation using Home Assistant, along with other compatible devices. This joins Deako's other integrations including Alarm.com, Alexa, Google, Samsung SmartThings, Control4 and Clare Controls.

With this, Deako is giving homeowners an additional layer of customization and personalization for their home environments while also advancing its position as an innovator in the home automation and IoT space.

"At Deako, we are dedicated to transforming how people connect with their homes," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "With Deako's new compatibility with Home Assistant, we are taking a significant step towards our goal of making customizable smart homes more accessible and easier to use for all homeowners. This new integration will be essential in further empowering homeowners and elevating their experiences by making their use of smart lighting effortlessly controllable."

This new functionality solves a key challenge for smart home enthusiasts: the need for reliable and versatile control of lighting systems. Now homeowners can easily discover and control their Deako devices through the Home Assistant interface. After updating or installing their Home Assistant hub, users can automatically detect their Deako products on their Wi-Fi network. Home Assistant enables Deako devices to have deep integration with Apple Home , Hue , Zigbee , and a multitude of other products and services .

"Deako's commitment to an open smart home aligns perfectly with the principles of the Open Home Foundation," added Richardson. "Our integration with Home Assistant reflects our dedication to providing homeowners with choices, allowing them to upgrade their lighting solutions without incurring expensive installation costs."

For more information about the Deako modular smart lighting system, please visit www.deako.com .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit www.deako.com .

