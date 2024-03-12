Modular Substations Market Set to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030, With Power Utilities Segment Leading Growth

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Substations: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Modular Substations estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Modular Substations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

Company Coverage:

  • ABB Group
  • American Modular Power Solutions, Inc.
  • AMPControl Pty., Ltd.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
  • Creative Distribution Automation Co., Ltd.
  • Crompton Greaves Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Enerset Power Solutions
  • General Electric Company
  • Modpower
  • Siemens AG
  • Skema S.P.A.
  • SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Modular Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

