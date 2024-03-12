Modular Substations Market Set to Surpass $40 Billion by 2030, With Power Utilities Segment Leading Growth

12 Mar, 2024, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Substations: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Modular Substations estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Power Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Modular Substations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Key Benefits:
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Company Coverage:
- ABB Group
- American Modular Power Solutions, Inc.
- AMPControl Pty., Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Creative Distribution Automation Co., Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Enerset Power Solutions
- General Electric Company
- Modpower
- Siemens AG
- Skema S.P.A.
- SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Modular Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nawtx6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article