ModularDesign+ Launches To Bring New Levels Of Efficiency + Value To Design And Construction Delivery

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the launch of ModularDesign+, a national alliance of leading-edge design, fabrication, product engineering, construction and development partners from across North America, focused on delivering prefabricated, modular building solutions that can be fully customized to meet specific client goals. These modular solutions are proven to help organizations deliver projects that achieve substantial cost savings, accelerated speed-to-market and revenue capture, reduced risk, and more predictable final outcomes.

Unlike other companies providing modular solutions, ModularDesign+ is a design-led company, allowing clients to reap the benefits of modular building while not sacrificing design quality. CannonDesign, a leading global multidisciplinary design firm, serves as the design entity in the company's alliance of partners.

Already, ModularDesign+ has launched products spanning modular inpatient, ambulatory and emergency care rooms along with bathroom pods, student residences, sleeping pods and reception and intake spaces. The company is focused on advancing cross-market customizable solutions clients can use for a variety of building needs.

"Building owners are craving new, innovative approaches to real estate delivery, and ModularDesign+ is our bold vision for a better process," said Keith Swenson, President of ModularDesign+. "The results of our existing partnerships have helped organizations achieve better design and construction outcomes that enhance cost savings and expedite timelines and revenue capture, among other benefits."

In one specific case, a confidential healthcare client created a modular medical office building to implement system-wide that reduces preconstruction costs by 50% and eliminates up to 9 months of project delivery timeline. More examples and information can be found at www.ModularDesignPlus.com.

ModularDesign+ arrival is timely as recent industry data reveals a broad need across the entire built environment. KMPG'S Global Construction Project Owner's Survey indicates that over 60% of major capital programs currently fail to meet cost and schedule targets. Additionally, the same report reveals that 30% of all construction cost is rework and 43% of owners call a more integrated project delivery approach "the most exciting trend in facilities."

"These data points reveal extreme inefficiencies that negatively impact the financial health of organizations," added Swenson. "ModularDesign+ isn't just a new company, it's a solution to a problem currently weighing on the minds of many building owners each day."

