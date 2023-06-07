ModuleMD Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™ in healthcare

GRAND BLANC, Mich., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD is proud to be Certified by the renowned Great Place to Work® in the healthcare sector for the year 2023. This prestigious recognition reflects the resounding positive feedback from employees, showcasing their satisfaction with ModuleMD's exceptional work environment. 89% of ModuleMD employees are willing to go the extra mile to achieve success.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ModuleMD stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

We are excited to become Great Place To Work-Certifiedas we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Abhinay Rao Penugonda, CEO at ModuleMD. "We owe our continued success to a team of dedicated employees at ModuleMD. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this recognition."

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading specialty focused EMR and Practice Management software and services provider. Originally founded and designed by two Allergists, ModuleMD has been trusted by practices across the nation for over two decades. Our software improves clinical performance and increases Provider efficiency and ROI with specialty-specific workflow features. The all-in-one software incorporates Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, and Patient Engagement. ModuleMD offers flexible technology that allows you to work the way you want. Experience additional value with a library of bi-directional partner integrations that enhance the product offering and improve overall practice workflow. ModuleMD also provides comprehensive knowledge-based RCM services to practices to ensure maximum claims reimbursements and shortened cash-flow cycles with 100% transparency in our reports.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

