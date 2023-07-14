ModuleMD earns top recognition in the G2 Summer 2023 report as a High Performer in the EHR category

GRAND BLANC, Mich., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, an industry leader in the EHR SaaS market has been recognized as a High Performer in the EHR category by G2. The latest customer reviews in the G2 Summer 2023 report are 98% to 100% positive. One ModuleMD client noted that the company offers a level of customer service that cannot be found anywhere else.

With over 20 years of experience in providing EHR solutions to clinics and healthcare organizations, ModuleMD has established itself as a trusted industry leader. The longevity of the company's presence in the market has reinforced its credibility, and recent customer reviews further reinforce its position. Being named a High Performer for Summer 2023 by G2 is a testament to ModuleMD's commitment to excellence.

ModuleMD's top classification comes from a 100% customer satisfaction score and high scores of 98% across various key performance indicators. As an ONC Certified EHR designed by physicians for physicians, ModuleMD's attention to detail in SaaS user experience sets it apart from its competitors. One satisfied customer described ModuleMD as the best in the market, comprehensive and coherent. It provides safety and accuracy.

A closer look at the report shows that 100% of the users believe ModuleMD is headed in the right direction, and 98% of the users said they would be likely to recommend ModuleMD. Other critical performance scores include:

  • Patient Workflow Management: 98%
  • Interoperability: 98%
  • ePHI Storage: 98%
  • Quality of Support: 98%
  • Ease of Use: 95%

ModuleMD was also recently certified a Great Place To Work®. The company's CEO, Abhinay Rao Penugonda, said, "These high scores are in-line with ModuleMD's vision to be a leading specialty EMR and Practice Management SaaS. We owe our continued success to a team of dedicated employees at ModuleMD. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this recognition. We create EHR solutions that bring value to clients so they can spend more time with patients."

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading specialty-focused EMR and Practice Management software and full RCM services provider. Originally founded and designed by two physicians, ModuleMD has been trusted by practices across the nation for over two decades. The specialty-focused software improves clinical performance, increases provider efficiency and delivers ROI with specialty-specific workflow features. It is all-in-one and incorporates practice management, electronic health records, and a patient portal. ModuleMD offers flexible technology that allows customisation. Experience additional value with a library of bi-directional partner integrations that enhance the product offering and improve the overall practice workflow. ModuleMD also provides comprehensive knowledge-based RCM services to practices, ensuring maximum claim reimbursements and shortened cash-flow cycles with 100% transparency in reports.

Learn more at www.modulemd.com and follow ModuleMD on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

