ModuleMD Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Business

News provided by

ModuleMD LLC

31 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

 GRAND BLANC, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD, a leading innovator in Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management software, has been named as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 chosen by The Healthcare Technology Report. The annual report highlights companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to the healthcare technology landscape.

Continue Reading
ModuleMD Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Business
ModuleMD Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Business

This recognition underscores ModuleMD's commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions. As regulations and compliance in healthcare have evolved, presenting challenges and workflow complexities for clinicians, ModuleMD remains agile and provides solutions in response to market demands. With an emphasis on ambulatory care operations and prioritizing specialized clinical workflows, the company has emerged as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare delivery, enabling clinicians to remain independent, optimize costs, and enhance organizational workflow efficiency.

ModuleMD experienced a year of rapid expansion in 2023, marked by a significant increase of almost 100 percent in its client base, multiple awards for performance and workplace culture, and strategic acquisitions that broadened its offerings and customer reach. The company's achievements included G2 high performer recognition, Great Place to Work certification, and the acquisition of Diversified Health Care Management and Professional Management Services, Inc., solidifying its status as a top player in the healthcare technology industry.

"We are honored to be named among the Top 100 in The Healthcare Technology Report. This recognition validates the dedication of our employees to providing innovative solutions," said Abhinay Penugonda, CEO of ModuleMD. "It is the collective ingenuity and business acumen of our customers that drive feature enhancement and technological advancement, along with the collaborative efforts of our team and partners, which has earned ModuleMD the esteemed honor and standing as a top Healthcare Technology company."

As ModuleMD celebrates this significant achievement, the company looks forward to further collaborations, advancements, and innovations. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to driving positive change, the company is poised to continue its impact in the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading provider of physician-designed SaaS solutions, offering innovative technology that enhances clinical workflows, improves patient outcomes, and drives practice success. With over two decades of experience, ModuleMD provides robust specialty-specific EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that boost efficiency, increase ROI, and empower medical practices to succeed in today's fast-paced healthcare environment.

To know more about ModuleMD visit www.modulemd.com    
Or follow on LinkedIn and YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329747/ModuleMD.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314317/Module_MD_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ModuleMD LLC

Also from this source

CommonWell Health Alliance and ModuleMD Forge Partnership to Drive Healthcare Interoperability

CommonWell Health Alliance and ModuleMD Forge Partnership to Drive Healthcare Interoperability

ModuleMD, a leading innovator in Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions, has officially joined forces with the CommonWell Health Alliance, an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.