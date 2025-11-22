ModuleMD Showcases Advanced AI-Driven Allergy Solutions at ACAAI 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November at the ACAAI Annual Meeting 2025, one theme dominated the conversations: AI reshaping the future of allergy care. ModuleMD stood out as a clear frontrunner, showcasing a suite of intelligent, specialty-focused technologies built to transform clinical efficiency and elevate the way allergists deliver care.

ModuleMD is not just another EHR; it's the industry's leading allergy technology platform, engineered from the ground up to meet the real-world needs of allergists. Unlike generic systems that force clinicians to adapt their workflows, ModuleMD brings purposeful innovation to every step of allergy and immunology practice.

At the center of ModuleMD's presence was SkinSight AI, an AI-based clinical decision-support tool that gives allergists objective, standardized data to guide treatment decisions with confidence.

SkinSight AI activates the moment a provider orders and administers a skin test panel. Once the panel is placed, the system analyzes a captured image and automatically detects all positive reactions, providing precise wheal and flare measurements for each allergen. This eliminates manual variability, reduces the burden of interpretation, and dramatically accelerates documentation.

Clinicians gain immediate clarity into which allergens are reacting and the strength of those reactions. With results flowing directly into the patient chart, SkinSight AI transforms a once time-consuming, subjective process into a fast, consistent, and standardized workflow.

Current capabilities of SkinSight AI showcased at ACAAI included:

Automatic detection of positive skin test reactions

Precise wheal and flare measurement for each allergen

Instant documentation directly into the chart

Support for intradermal test standardization

Quick, clear visibility into reacting allergens

Future enhancements include:

Tracking changes in reactions across multiple visits

Showing improvement or worsening over the course of immunotherapy

Enabling patients to view their outcomes, which helps drive better adherence and compliance

Alongside SkinSight AI, ModuleMD demonstrated JOSH, its advanced dictation and documentation assistant. JOSH delivers real-time, high-accuracy dictation with the ability to pause and resume across multiple patients, perfect for the fast-paced environment allergists work in. Supporting 75+ languages, JOSH helps clinicians serve diverse patient populations while dramatically reducing documentation time and fatigue.

Attendees were equally drawn to SPOCK, ModuleMD's workflow and front-office coordination tool. SPOCK streamlines patient scheduling, reminders, communications, and task management, all from one unified interface. For practices managing high volumes and complex schedules, SPOCK eliminates bottlenecks, sharpens operational efficiency, and enhances patient experience from check-in to follow-up.

Completing the ecosystem is InDrA, ModuleMD's data analytics engine that extracts meaningful insights from practice data. From trend identification to performance monitoring, InDrA supports stronger decision-making and long-term practice growth.

"Our mission is to empower allergists with technology that strengthens clinical confidence, reduces administrative load, and enhances patient outcomes," said Abhinay Rao, CEO of ModuleMD. "At ACAAI this year, SkinSight AI demonstrated what happens when innovation is built directly around specialty workflows. Combined with JOSH, SPOCK, and InDrA, ModuleMD delivers an intelligent, future-ready ecosystem that truly gives clinicians back their time."

The feedback at ACAAI 2025 was overwhelmingly positive. Attendees praised ModuleMD for offering solutions that were not only advanced but also practical and immediately impactful in daily workflows. SkinSight AI, in particular, was described as a "game changer," bringing speed, precision, and objectivity to one of the most essential diagnostic procedures in allergy care.

By the close of the conference, one message was clear: ModuleMD is setting the pace for the future of allergy and immunology technology. With SkinSight AI leading the charge, and complementary tools like JOSH, SPOCK, and InDrA powering every corner of the workflow, ModuleMD is helping allergists work smarter, document faster, and deliver exceptional care in an era defined by intelligent innovation.

