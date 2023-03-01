ModuleQ Gives Client-Facing Professionals a Competitive Edge with GPT and Azure OpenAI

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the People-Facing AI® company, announced the first GPT-enabled insights solution for client-facing professionals. ModuleQ People-Facing AI enables businesses to deliver timely, hyper-personalized insights directly to their client-facing professionals in Microsoft Teams. ModuleQ's initial GPT integration helps professionals work more efficiently by summarizing key themes in news articles and research reports, and the company will launch additional use cases in the near future.

ModuleQ selected the GPT models and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to help customers unlock the value of their information assets, both proprietary and externally sourced. ModuleQ People-Facing AI improves employee experience and drives revenue growth by proactively surfacing real-time, client-centered insights, automatically tuned to the current context and preferences of each professional.

ModuleQ has been a leading innovator in the Microsoft ecosystem since 2017, when the company was a featured partner at the launch of Microsoft Teams. ModuleQ People-Facing AI is a secure, compliant solution on Microsoft Azure and is Microsoft 365 Certified. ModuleQ is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure.

David Brunner, PhD, Founder & CEO, ModuleQ said: "Deep personalization and industry context are key to realizing the full potential of Large Language Models in sophisticated, knowledge-intensive industries. We are excited to help our customers work smarter by leveraging Microsoft's breakthrough GPT models via the Azure OpenAI Service."

Anupriya Ankolekar, PhD, Co-Founder & Principal Scientist, ModuleQ said: "ModuleQ applies the general GPT models to specific use cases with industry-tuned AI that dynamically optimizes to the changing needs of each professional. GPT enhances the value of ModuleQ's People-Facing AI by distilling and synthesizing information in ways that are easy for people to consume."

Leading global capital markets firms have deployed ModuleQ People-Facing AI to improve productivity; increase ROI on investments in CRM technology, proprietary research, and data science; and empower their client-facing professionals with a seamless, unified insights experience in Microsoft Teams workflow.

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ gives professionals a competitive edge with timely, hyper-personalized insights. Founded by PhDs from Harvard and Carnegie Mellon, ModuleQ's People-Facing AI is powered by proprietary Personal Data Fusion® technology that automatically learns up-to-date user profiles from their collaboration patterns and other workflow data. For details, visit http://moduleq.com .

