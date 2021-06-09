ModuleQ, the People-Facing AI® Company, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the AI solutions company that empowers professionals with business-relevant timely insights, announced today the achievement of ISO 27001:2013 certification for its information security management practices, following a comprehensive third-party audit.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 27001:2013 provides a management framework for implementing an ISMS (Information Security Management System) to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all corporate data (such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information management by third parties).

ModuleQ's security approach is built on three distinctive core pillars: the AI engine runs under customer control inside the customer's Microsoft Azure perimeter, not exposing any data externally; all data is always encrypted both at rest and in flight with customer-controlled keys; and information processed is restricted to data actually required by AI algorithms. This approach dramatically minimizes the overall risk profile of the solution while enabling world-class AI to operate securely at all times, and is continuously validated by an independently audited, ISO 27000-compliant process framework.

"ModuleQ AI platform has been architected from the ground up to meet the needs of the most demanding enterprise customers. It builds on decades of experience with highly secure financial services organizations," said Pieter Franken, Chief Information Security Officer, ModuleQ. A respected authority on financial technology, Pieter also serves on the International Technology Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is a Director of the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network.

"This certification is a testament to the value we place on promoting the highest standards for security, compliance and privacy. Our solutions are used by the most security-conscious enterprises, and the achievement of this certification reflects our commitment to meeting their needs." David Brunner PhD, Founder & CEO, ModuleQ

To learn more visit https://moduleq.com/security.

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ's People-Facing AI® gives professionals the timely insights they need for maximum effectiveness. The patented Personal Data Fusion® technology is based on decades of research by ModuleQ's founders, who are PhDs from Harvard University and Carnegie Mellon University. ModuleQ has a strategic partnership with Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, and is a Microsoft Azure IP co-sell partner.

