Modulus Announces Close Of Beta Test

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly four months of extensive testing, Modulus Media Systems is pleased to announce the close of beta for its product, the Modulus M1, enabling the official launch of national sales. The beta test program encompassed a wide variety of cable and OTA conditions and configurations, spanning its uniquely broad range of features, including the M1's DVR, movie server, stream recording, and disc player, along with the innovative remote control. The Modulus Mx1 shares the same software and remote, delivering an identical user experience.

"We are so grateful to our beta testers who invested hundreds of hours vetting dozens of different functions and features," said Steve Schulz, the company's CEO. "Their input has been a huge blessing to the improvement of our landmark product. Because of their commitment, everything has gone even smoother than we expected. What's more, our software team has worked overtime to address each and every issue and the M1 is much stronger for the effort."

Schulz also announced that Donn L Adams, Modulus' Vice President for North American sales, will be leading the launch of MMS' flagship product, the M1 and Mx1 home theater system. Donn comes to Modulus with 30 years of sales experience and a lifelong fascination with home video and music delivery. Donn can be reached via our website: www.getmodulus.com or by email: donn@getmodulus.com.

Modulus will be announcing its sales roll out plan in the coming weeks. Thus far more than 300 top U.S. integrators have signed up to become dealers of the Modulus system.

