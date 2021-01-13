Modulus Expands its Home Entertainment Product Line to Serve a Growing Market

To better serve a growing market for home entertainment, Modulus has recently expanded its product line with an optional 4k video disc player and OTA (over-the-air/broadcast) TV Tuner while adding great new features like "Universal Search" that can find a movie or program in the internal Modulus libraries or continue to search online.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Modulus CEO Steve Schulz (center in photo) was the guest on a "Home Theater Fanatics" live streamed program. Host Jiles McCoy, operator and manager of Home Theater Fanatics held an open and unscripted discussion covering "everything you wanted to know about Modulus" and offered his live audience the opportunity to ask questions. For those who missed this event, a recording is available here. To learn more about Modulus, click here for a brief introduction video or here to schedule a Modulus Demo via Zoom.

About Modulus

Modulus is the first-ever all-in-one DVR for the streaming age. It combines a premium DVR, elegant movie server, streaming box, Blu-ray/DVD player, and personal media organizer. Modulus automatically skips commercials, can record streaming, has up to 32TB of storage, and is portable to any room in your home. A voice-controlled remote makes search a breeze, and gorgeous screens guide viewers through their content. It is the only product in the world with the patented ability to record streaming content. Visit Modulus at https://www.modulusmediasystems.com

For further information, please contact:

Larry Bisagni, V.P. Business Development, [email protected]

Donn L. Adams, V.P. North American Sales, [email protected]

SOURCE Modulus Media Systems

Related Links

https://www.modulusmediasystems.com

