Modulus Now Shipping

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than ten years in development, Modulus Media Systems' feature-rich DVR is now shipping to customers across the country. Interested integrators can see the updated Modulus for themselves at CEDIA 2019, then place an order for immediate delivery. "The early response has been incredible," says founder and CEO Steve Schulz. "System integrators are telling us that all their clients will love this — new clients and past clients."

"The business story behind this retail product is that we have wonderful, patient investors who encouraged us to 'get it right the first time,'" says Schulz. "So we spent six extra months on software development and another 3-4 months in beta to get new features into Modulus and the whole system optimized. We also took lots of input from system integrators who really helped us craft Modulus into something very special that consumers have never seen before."

There is nothing like Modulus on the market today. Don't like commercials? Skip them instantly. Can't find the content you want? Modulus has global search. DVR is full? Modulus ships with a whopping 6TB of storage and can be ordered with 20TB. Upload every Blu-ray and DVD you own and Modulus is your movie server. Import your CDs and music libraries from your smartphone and Modulus is your new stereo system. Add your home videos and photos right to Modulus and it's your family media hub. Want to save your favorite streaming shows? Modulus allows full recording of all streaming content for which you have a subscription. No more disappearing episodes of your favorite binge-worthy series.

The Modulus sales effort is being directed by Donn Adams, who brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the table and understands what system integrators are looking for. "An exciting new product stimulates revenue for everyone," says Adams. "Our SI partners have helped us create Modulus, now they are ready to share it with their clients."

To fully appreciate Modulus, you have to see it! At CEDIA 2019, please drop by our Booth #3534 for a private demonstration.

SOURCE Modulus Media Systems