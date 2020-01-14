Modulus Selects Larry Bisagni as VP Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulus welcomes Larry Bisagni to the newly-created position of Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Larry will exploit his industry experience and contacts to further accelerate Modulus' expanded sales and market growth strategy. Larry comes to Modulus from his previous role with Kaleidescape, Inc.

Larry Bisagni, Vice President, Business Development of Modulus Media Systems

"I am excited to welcome Larry to our expanding Modulus family," said Steve Schulz, Founder and CEO. "His diverse media industry background, integrator contacts, and high-energy passion for Modulus bring complementary value to our whole team. We look forward to his contributions to our growth in 2020 and beyond".

Prior to his sales role at Kaleidescape, Larry's career included marketing and business development efforts for LED and IoT products in Silicon Valley where he helped close multi-million-dollar contracts throughout Asia and the Americas. He has worked as a radio producer for ESPN and NBC stations and produced a talk show that featured many well-known guests and earned Emmy, Telly and Webby awards. Larry received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Francisco, and an MBA from Babson College.

"Modulus addresses the entire scope of today's home media needs in one simple, elegant, and attainable luxury product line," stated Mr. Bisagni. "From its outstanding and very flexible movie server, to its amazing DVR, to its full range of streaming apps, Modulus is an obvious game-changer. The unique ability to record streaming in high definition blows away all competition. Having been in the Silicon Valley for many years, I can attest to the fact that It's very rare that one gets to be part of a company that can truly revolutionize an entire industry. Modulus Media Systems will be that company in the home entertainment industry. I am so honored and humbled to be joining Steve Schulz and this dynamic team of visionaries."

Larry will work closely with Donn Adams, Modulus' Vice President of Sales, to expand and develop Modulus' sales, brand recognition and market penetration across North America.

For further information, please contact:

Larry Bisagni, V.P. Business Development, larry@getmodulus.com

Donn L. Adams, V.P. North American Sales, donn@getmodulus.com

Modulus Media System, the Ultimate Entertainment Powerhouse. Visit Modulus at https://www.modulusmediasystems.com

SOURCE Modulus Media Systems

Related Links

https://www.modulusmediasystems.com

