Modus Create Welcomes Larry Roe As SVP, Business Development

RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital product development consultancy Modus Create, Inc. is pleased to announce and welcome Larry Roe as SVP, Business Development. Mr. Roe will be responsible for leading Modus' growth engine, identifying new engagements to better serve our customers within our digital transformation portfolio of work, and developing new and existing partnerships.

"Larry's vast experience in consulting and software delivery made him a prime choice to lead the growing sales team at Modus. Few in the industry know our customer like Larry does, and his experience will help improve existing client relationships and further improve our ability to deliver high-end consulting and product development work for our clients," said co-founder and Managing Partner, Patrick Sheridan.

"Larry is a talented and proven leader, and we are excited to welcome him to our team. His leadership will drive our growth engine, helping to identify new engagement models, partnerships, and delivery areas to better help our clients," said President and COO Cheryl Williford.

Mr. Roe comes to Modus Create with a background in business development for professional services and software firms. He brings over three decades of experience in new business development and has worked in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, Larry was the VP, Regulated Industries at Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS), where he was responsible for business development with RTS partners, as well as federal, SLED, and utilities clients.

"I'm excited to be joining a dynamic, growth organization with such a great reputation among its clients," stated Roe. "Modus' ability to deliver high-end management consulting and world-class technology solutions makes them very unique, and I look forward to further scaling their global footprint and expertise."

The addition of Mr. Roe will further enhance the already substantial growth Modus has enjoyed since its founding eight years ago. Earlier this summer, the company was named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year, in the top 4% of surveyed.

About Modus Create, Inc.

Modus Create is a digital product agency that helps prepare organizations for the future. Our globally distributed team of top talent partners with enterprises to accelerate digital transformation efforts and formalize innovation best practices. We offer management and product strategy consulting, customer experience and design, full lifecycle Agile software delivery, and cloud migration services.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing software companies in the US, Modus has been named on the Inc. 5000 five years in a row. For more information, visit www.moduscreate.com .

