MOEA DoIT Offers Tech Solutions to Industries: 81 Innovations Ready for Post-pandemic Opportunities

This year's TIE Discovering Technology Treasures expo employs 3D modeling to create displays that can present the technology's features from all angles. Visitors can see different innovative applications of the latest popular AI smart technologies. For example, the AI-Based High-Density Shuttle Rack Service System increases warehouse storage and picking efficiency, allowing e-commerce businesses to ship ten times more goods during peak order periods. A companion robot for seniors living alone incorporates AI ambient intelligence to provide comprehensive care for the seniors' health and living safety. Popular innovative technologies for self-driving and electric vehicles will also be displayed, such as the Integrated Electric Vehicle Power System, which is the heart of electric vehicles; and the Self-Driving System & Scenario-Based Verification of Self-Driving Vehicles that can be quickly installed in various types of vehicles. In the area of circular, sustainable net zero economy, the expo presents the painted bracket for solar power plants in severely corrosive environments which can extend the life of solar power stations, as well as technology to convert CO 2 into high value-added polycarbonate diol to recycle and reuse carbon dioxide.

Furthermore, the MOEA DoIT has invited ministers of technology R&D from five Southeast Asian countries (the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia) on Oct. 21 to talk about technology innovation policies, joining experts from the industries, public sectors, and academia around the world. The goal is to help build a new southbound technology ecosystem so that the Asia-Pacific region can quickly stabilize its economy post-pandemic and create a co-prosperous environment. There is also a forum for innovative applications of autonomous smart mobile devices, and businesses are welcome to register and participate in the event. Thailand's highest-level technology R&D agency - the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), will also present displays related to startup acceleration at the TIE. Don't miss this event if you are interested in learning more about new southbound technology trends and policies! To let visitors learn more about technology trends and innovations, the TIE Discovering Technology Treasures will look into the latest popular topics and planned four major technology themes: smart machinery, unmanned vehicles, AI applications, and new drug development. Participating technology teams will share tech trends and applications of these themes via live-streaming. Visitors can also interact online with the teams in real-time.

The technology development programs supported by the MOEA DoIT are based on the needs for future life, responding to industry trends and providing new solutions for various pain points. In recent years, the DoIT has been encouraging R&D institutes to transfer their TDP results to the industries. We invite everyone to visit and discuss potential collaborations. There are also interactive and fun activities waiting for you. Come and see the latest tech innovations!

Don't miss the TIE events this year! Register here: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/WebPage/index.aspx

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)