MOEA Takes Home 7 Awards at R&D100

18 Years, 100+ Awards: Taiwan's R&D Prowess Shines on Global Stage

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced today (21st) that six technologies it funded have won seven awards at the 2025 R&D 100 Awards, often hailed as the "Oscars of Innovation." The award-winning technologies include three from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), one from the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), one from the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) (which also received a Special Recognition award), and one from the Institute for Information Industry (III). The winning technologies span key fields including AI, biomedical and healthcare, and green technology. Standing alongside world-renowned institutions, Taiwan's robust innovation and R&D capabilities are once again showcased on the international stage.

MOEA notes that innovative R&D is a key catalyst for propelling the consistent development of Taiwan's industries. MOEA has been supporting the R&D of various technologies over the long term. By focusing on facilitating the commercialization of technological achievements into practical applications, MOEA aims to spearhead the transformation and upgrading of Taiwanese companies and enhance their competitiveness. MOEA-supported researches have won at the R&D 100 Awards for 18 consecutive years, accumulating a total of 103 awards. Among these award-winning technologies, 90% have been transferred to companies or led to the establishment of startups. Of this year's winning technologies, five are already in collaboration with industry partners, serving as a driving force for value innovation in Taiwan's AI, biomedical, and other key industries.

In line with these sustained efforts, the biomedical and healthcare field features two standout awardees. ITRI's Bio-Inspired Ligament Scaffold (BILS) is a bioengineered ligament designed to accelerate healing in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and other orthopedic repairs. Its porous bionic textile structure and biocomposite materials enhance soft-hard tissue integration and bone regeneration. Compared to conventional PET-based ligaments, it delivers three times higher breaking strength, superior bone integration, and 30% faster functional recovery, offering an innovative and durable solution for sports medicine and the aging population. This innovation was developed in cooperation with Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, OssAware Biotech, and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute. The "AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System" developed by MIRDC leverages generative AI to understand children's semantics in real-time, dynamically generating imitative and expansive feedback to guide them toward correct expression. This system enables intensive home-based training, pioneering a new future for AI-assisted speech-language therapy.

In the AI field, ITRI's AI-WaJe™ system represents a breakthrough in sustainable tire recycling, addressing the global challenge of end-of-life tires through an AI-optimized, non-thermal water jet process that transforms waste tires into high-activity rubber powder. Unlike conventional mechanical or pyrolytic methods, AI-WaJe™ leverages molecular-level thermal to kinetic energy conversion to selectively break down excessively cross-linked rubber molecules, thereby restoring their reactivity and enabling reuse in high-performance applications. It can process a large truck tire in just six minutes and produces rubber powder with a verified relative activity of up to 79%, enabling direct reintegration into new tire formulations and other premium polymer products. This technology has also driven the creation of the spinoff Taiwan Polymer Material Company, accelerating industrial adoption of green tire recycling.

In the green technology sector, TTRI has developed the "Looping Nylon Technique: no virgin material from recycled fiber to recycle membranes." Utilizing patented ultrasonic cleaning technology, the process achieves 98% cleanliness while reducing water consumption by 90%. The entire manufacturing process is solvent-free and has reduced carbon emissions by over 70%, enabling the upcycling of discarded fishing nets into high-value medical materials. The membrane can be used in smart medical mattresses, lifeboats, and outdoor functional products, opening up new opportunities for green manufacturing in Taiwan's medical industry. Winning the 2025 R&D 100 Awards highlights Taiwan's strength and collaboration potential in application-oriented research and development. MOEA will continue to work with Taiwan's industries and international enterprises to drive technology validation, cross-border collaboration, and applications in diverse scenarios.

