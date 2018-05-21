Moeda, together with "NEXT: BLOCKCHAIN" Marching to Cannes

The purpose of the documentaries was to explore the potential and application of blockchain technology, with Moeda as a main example. The documentaries debuted at the MIPDOC in Cannes, France this month, and is set for wider release in June. Her speech at the festival put the potential influence of blockchain as well as Moeda and its efforts to bring about global change on a higher platform. Ms. Chen also emphasized the human angle, and how Moeda helped change not only the state of banking in Brazil but improved countless lives in the process.

In the trailer, OX3 Media used the story of Moeda to help explain the brand-new opportunities and future that blockchain can bring to customers with few other banking options. This is excellent exposure for Moeda, and it will continue to uphold the mission of "giving global change step by step" to bring a better future for sub-bank customers.

