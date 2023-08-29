Moehrendorf professional development consultant named Toastmasters International President

Morag Mathieson becomes leader of global educational organization

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morag Mathieson, of Erlangen, Bavaria, Germany, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Mathieson assumed the one-year term at the organization's 2023 International Convention, Nassau, Bahamas, Aug. 16-19.

Morag Mathieson, Toastmasters' 2023-24 International President

Mathieson is a self-employed professional development consultant and chair of the Board of the child sponsorship charity Living Water Germany e.V. Previously, she was the general manager and superintendent pharmacist for Belfast Co-operative Chemists, where she had full professional and business responsibility for a group of pharmacies in Northern Ireland. Her responsibilities included all aspects of strategy, service development, and delivery. At Alliance Pharmacy, she created new business concepts including continuing professional development for pharmacy professionals. 

Mathieson holds a master's degree in business administration from The Open University in Milton Keynes, England. She served on pharmacy services boards of government departments in both Scotland and in Northern Ireland. She also served on the board of USA Girl Scouts Overseas in Southern Germany, where she was responsible for finance.

A Toastmaster since 2006, Mathieson is a member of her home club, Erlangen Toastmasters in Erlangen, Bavaria. She has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization. 

She says, "Growth in confidence is the biggest single benefit to be gained from Toastmasters. By establishing and extending their competence in all forms of communication and leadership, members are able to make a positive impact throughout all aspects of their lives."

As International President, Mathieson is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors.

For more information about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership is approximately 270,000 in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

