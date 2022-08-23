Moeller Precision Tool Launches 3D Tooling Configurator Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Global manufacturer of precision tooling components accelerates design process for engineers with new online features.

CINCINNATI and WIXOM, Mich, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moeller Precision Tool, a predominant American manufacturer of standard and special precision tooling components, has unveiled a new version of their M-CAD software. M-CAD is an on-demand 3D tooling catalog with CAD and PDF datasheet outputs, with a new configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The newest M-CAD features will offer engineers quick access to standard and custom tooling components for their designs.

Moeller is well established in the metal forming and stamping industry, known for its unique, innovative product offering. True-Set retainers and True Strip mechanical strippers are among several of the value-added products now readily available through Moeller's recent partnership with CADENAS PARTsolutions. Moeller's True-Set retainers are manufactured from a through-hardened single piece of high-quality tool steel, making it the strongest and most accurate in the industry. Additionally, Moeller's True Strip mechanical stripper replaces the traditional urethane methods, providing the most effective and economical stripping component available.

With the new 3D tooling catalog, engineers and those in the die construction industry have access to geometrically accurate product models with Moeller product data. John Montroy, M-CAD Project Manager, led the CADENAS product configurator design process, commenting, "The configurator displays the products exactly how we produce them, so customers know that what they're getting is right the first time."

M-CAD's newest tools also help engineers to design components with the reliability behind both the Moeller and CADENAS PARTsolutions brands. "A lot of our customers around the world already use PARTsolutions thru the 90+ engineering communities and portals. Now they'll have the option to export the Moeller nomenclature into the BOM, making ordering easier and more accurate."

Moeller Precision Tool, a privately owned North American manufacturer headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, has produced standard and special tooling components for our global customer base for over 60 years. "Our consistent approach to innovation, and our annual investments into capital equipment and into our employees at all five of our state-of-the-art manufacturing sites, has propelled MPT to be the supplier of choice. If you're not providing solutions and unique services, your brand will fade," says Frank DuQuet, President.

Moeller takes pride in our reputation for providing quality components and unrivaled customer service. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and exceeding industry standards has set Moeller apart from the competition. The world's largest and most demanding stampers and die shops specify Moeller Precision Tool products.

