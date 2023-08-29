Moelven upgrades to IFS Cloud

ERP solution will support supply chain, finance, manufacturing, warehouse and maintenance for Scandinavian wood processing company

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Moelven Industrier ASA, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of wood building products and systems, has chosen to upgrade its existing IFS enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to IFS Cloud to support its daily operations and expansion into new territories.

Moelven wanted an `evergreen' ERP platform that was agile and flexible enough to enable resilience against changing market dynamics and changes in internal processes - and able to deliver a predictable future even in unpredictable times, where focus on continuous improvement is closely connected to using resources in the best way. Upgrading to IFS Cloud will enable Moelven to deliver on these needs.

This major new upgrade will see IFS Cloud rolled out to Moelven's 41 operative units across Norway and Sweden. Once the roll-out is complete, the solution will support supply chain, finance, manufacturing, warehouse and maintenance functions for the Scandinavian wood processing company.

Making use of IFS Cloud will enable Moelven to deliver more streamlined processes and achieve operational efficiencies across the board. More specifically, IFS Cloud will help Moelven to facilitate customer orders, enabling the organisation to more accurately ensure the right products are sent in the right amounts to the right destination at the right time.

Morten Kristiansen, Group CEO at Moelven Industrier ASA: "Moelven has existed for almost 125 years. It is in our DNA to continuously improve through technology and changing markets. A company does not survive for 125 years if they are not able to change continuously. For Moelven it is all about analyzing the operational processes, secure optimal usage of resources and reduce costs. This way we secure that we always remain internationally competitive. One prerequisite to achieve this is direct access to detailed, reliable and up to date information from the entire value chain. Upgrading our current IFS solution to IFS Cloud will therefore be fundamental for preparing for Moelven's future."

"After more than 25 years working together, we see IFS as an important partner to our own operational team. They understand our strategic vision and they share our strong focus on increased competitiveness through continuous improvement and development. Implementing IFS Cloud will improve our business processes and enable us to benefit from enhanced scalability and agility", continues Kristiansen.

In addition to IFS Cloud, Moelven has purchased IFS Customer Success, an engagement framework designed to create value and support customers in their experience lifecycle with IFS - from adoption and engagement to software support. It has also bought IFS Cloud Services.

Glenn Arnesen, President Global Install Base IFS said: "We have worked with Moelven for over twenty-five years now and have a strong trust-based partnership. We have built an in-depth understanding both of the Scandinavian wood construction industry and also of Moelven's specific operational needs. We are looking forward to helping Moelven to scale and grow and drive further operational efficiencies both today and long into the future."

About Moelven

Moelven is one of Europe's leading distributors of building materials and related services. The organisation has 41 operative units across Norway, Sweden and Denmark. In addition, Moelven has sales operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany and China. In total, the company has over 3300 employees and customers in 47 countries. For more information, please visit: www.moelven.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognised leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

