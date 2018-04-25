Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago's Merchandise Mart

"Moen is constantly growing and innovating in ways that surprise our customers and the industry. It's only natural that the next progression in the evolution of this industry icon is a fully immersive and experiential showroom at theMART," said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "TheMART is the ultimate arena for the latest in innovative design and décor solutions for the home, making it the ideal place to highlight how we are investing in our brand and accelerating our growth with a more rapid pace of innovation – all with the aim of helping homeowners achieve spaces that exceed their expectations."

Each of the interactive displays and demonstrations throughout the location provides visitors with an immersive experience. The clean, modern aesthetic focuses visitors' attention on the products and innovations, allowing them to envision how incorporating a piece from Moen will elevate their design projects. All of the latest launches and innovations including U by Moen™, the first-to-market WiFi-enabled digital showering system, are represented to give both those new to the brand and existing clientele a comprehensive look at the depth and breadth of Moen's assortment. From bathroom faucets and showerheads to what's next in smart home design, Moen has everything designers and homeowners desire in one stunning space.

In addition to the showroom, Moen's new location includes more than 3,000 square feet of private office space, as well as open seating and conference rooms for customer consultations.

"We're excited to have a permanent presence at theMART that truly captures the essence of the Moen brand," adds Richer. "It is our belief that through the marriage of technology and innovation, we can elevate individuals' daily routines into an extraordinary moment. We invite everyone to join us in Chicago to explore how Moen can help incorporate style and smart design into their home."

For more information about Moen's location at theMART, visit moen.com or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

WHAT'S NEW

Moen Design Center at theMART

DIMENSIONS

- 3,000 square feet of showroom space

PRODUCT SHOWCASE

Five separate interactive product experience vignettes

