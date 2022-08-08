MOEN LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST-EVER TOTALLY TOUCHLESS SMART FAUCET WITH NEW "KING MIDAS" CAMPAIGN

"Moen makes it easy to develop effective advertising because their products, like the Smart Faucet line, are groundbreaking in the industry," said Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer of Havas Chicago. "Not only will the first truly touchless faucet be a game-changer for people with messy kitchens and hands everywhere, but King Midas also finally has something that doesn't fall victim to his curse."

While other faucets have motion-activated sensors and claim to be hands-free, they often require the handle left in the "on" position, which can look odd and confusing to users. Only Moen's Smart Faucet with Motion Control uses new sensor technology to allow users to turn water on and off and control temperature without having to place a finger on it. This is in addition to the award-winning voice activation technology that also controls temperature and quantity of water needed. Moen's Smart Faucet has even developed a few models without a handle for a sleek and design-forward look. The touchless design and voice innovation also make the faucet more accessible for users with disabilities and help keep kitchens germ free.

"Our real-time data showed that our customers were increasingly choosing to operate their Moen Smart Faucets by using the hands-free sensor, in addition to the voice-control features," said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Water Innovations. "Knowing this, we decided to go next-level, and innovate ways for the first time to control temperature hands-free, as well. This innovation went so well that now we will even sell a Smart Faucet without a handle, as you won't need it if you don't want it. It is completely touchless."

Moen's Smart Faucet with Motion Control is part of the company's Smart Water Network—a game-changing, fully integrated system that controls, conserves, and personalizes water throughout the entire home, while also monitoring water usage, detecting leaks in pipes, and automatically shutting off water leaks before the home suffers damages. All products within Moen's Smart Water Network can be controlled using the Moen Smart Water app, connecting homeowners to their water like never before.

For more information on Moen's smart home technology and to preorder the Smart Faucet with Motion Control, visit https://www.moen.com/smart-home/motion-control .

Click here to watch Moen's new "King Midas" commercials.

ABOUT HAVAS CHICAGO

Havas Chicago is part of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies made up of best-in-class, cross-disciplinary talent spread across our Villages globally. Havas Chicago is committed to building brands through powerful strategies and meaningful creativity. As part of Havas Creative North America, we fuse independent spirit with global scale. Together, we share the same mission to leverage creativity as a force for good and create meaningful connections between people and brands. Learn more at our website: www.chi.havas.com .

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors Fortune Brands Water Innovations, which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl®, including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit FBHS.com .

SOURCE Havas Chicago