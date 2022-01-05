Moen Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Seventh Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, customers chose Moen as America's Most Trusted® Faucet brand. Moen was the most trusted faucet among consumers actively shopping for a new faucet in the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study released today.

"Trust is among the most important criteria used by consumers to evaluate products," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Faucet brands recognize the importance of gaining the trust of those that are shopping and using their products. When it comes to making purchase decisions, consumers seek those brands that they trust."

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 9,655 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of faucet brands. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand brand trust. Moen gained the highest Net Trust Quotient score (120.6) among shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on sales activity within the home building industry. The brands most recognized in the study were Moen, Kohler, Delta, Pfister, American Standard, Hansgrohe, Grohe, Peerless, Sterling, and Eljer.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Faucet study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-faucet

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-faucet-brand-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

SOURCE Lifestory Research

Related Links

http://lifestoryresearch.com

