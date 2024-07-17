Moe's Southwest Grill ® and Mike's Hot Honey® Unite to Sweeten & Spice up Summer

"At Moe's we celebrate originality, and we aren't afraid to be adventurous with our flavors by infusing innovation into our offerings for guests," said Joe Artime, VP of Marketing at Moe's Southwest Grill. "Mike's Hot Honey and Moe's share a creative spirit and love of bold flavors, which is why we're thrilled to launch this collaboration nationwide and offer fans a new way to experience our robust, customizable southwestern fare with the unique, sweet heat that comes from adding Mike's Hot Honey."

Mike's Hot Honey is the first ever limited time sauce offering among the lineup at Moe's, which includes Kickin' Cayenne, Poblano Crema, Moe's Sauce, Chipotle Ranch and Hard Rock'n Roll.

For the perfect kick, guests can add Mike's Hot Honey to fan favorite entrees including the iconic Homewrecker burrito, bowls, stack, nachos or tacos. Always offered at Moe's is a selection of over 20 fresh and free ingredients, which guests can customize with their choice of protein from the current limited-time Tequila Lime Chicken* offering, or menu staples like Sirloin Steak or Adobo Chicken.

"We're thrilled to be doing our first-ever collaboration in the popular Tex-Mex category with Moe's Southwest Grill, a brand that has raised the bar in the fast-casual space with its creative and adventurous menu," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "We know Moe's fans expect original, bold flavors with high-quality ingredients, and we're excited for them to try Mike's Hot Honey drizzled on their Moe's burritos and other items."

Mike's Hot Honey will be available July 17 at Moe's Southwest Grill restaurants nationwide while supplies last. For more information about our sauce lineup and future offers, please visit www.moes.com and connect with Moe's Southwest Grill on X, formerly known as Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill) and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).

*Non-alcoholic tequila inspired flavoring.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of March 31, 2024, Moe's Southwest Grill had approximately 600 locations, and every location offers catering and free chips and salsa with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Mike's Hot Honey ®

Mike's Hot Honey is America's leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com .

