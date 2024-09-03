Moe's Southwest Grill® and Cheez-It® Bring on the Cheesy Crunch

"We pride ourselves in feeding the rebel spirit in each of our guests by infusing creative offerings to our menu so they can satisfy their cravings," said Joe Artime, VP of Marketing at Moe's Southwest Grill. "Cheez-It crackers bring a craveable, cheesy crunch when added to our menu offerings. We can't wait to see how fans customize their order with this fan-favorite snack."

The addition of Cheez-It crackers is the latest way guests can customize their Moe's order by adding the iconic snack to any build-your-own Burrito, Bowl, Stack, Nachos, Quesadillas or Tacos. Guests can also ask for Cheez-It crackers on the side to add to Moe's Famous Queso for an unexpected and cheesy crunch. Always offered at Moe's is a selection of over 20 fresh and free ingredients, from roasted corn salsa to grilled onions and peppers, and a variety of flavorful sauces and protein options.

"Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to delight our fans' obsession with cheese and appetite for excitement. We're thrilled to partner with Moe's for this ultimate cheesy menu takeover as part of its latest culinary venture. Adding the iconic Cheez-It cracker made with 100% real cheese to your favorite Burrito, Bowl or Queso is a dream come true for snack lovers who crave the delicious taste outside of the box," said Michelle Barnes, Commercial Strategy Director, Kellanova Away From Home.

Moe's is continuously amping up the customization offerings for guests hungry to try bold and unexpected flavors. Earlier this year, the brand collaborated with Mike's Hot Honey to offer a limited-time addition to their sauce lineup and has also released exciting proteins including Shredded Beef Birria and Tequila Lime Chicken*.

Cheez-It crackers will be available September 3 at participating Moe's Southwest Grill restaurants nationwide while supplies last. For more information about our fresh and free ingredients and future offers, please visit www.moes.com and connect with Moe's Southwest Grill on X, formerly known as Twitter (@Moes_HQ), Instagram (@moessouthwestgrill), TikTok (@Moes_HQ) and Facebook (@MoesSouthwestGrill).

*Non-alcoholic tequila inspired flavoring.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 30, 2024, Moe's Southwest Grill had approximately 600 locations, and the majority of locations offer catering services and free chips and salsa with every order. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Moe's Southwest Grill Media Contact: Public relations inquiries, please email [email protected]

Cheez-It Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill