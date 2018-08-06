Moe's Southwest Grill® Announces Best Day of the Year - Free Queso Day on September 20

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moe's Southwest Grill® announced today that its ninth annual Free Queso Day will be on Thursday, Sept. 20. On this national holiday, all fans who visit a Moe's restaurant will be treated to a complimentary six-ounce cup of Moe's famous queso. Plus, unlimited freshly fried tortilla chips are free every day of the year at Moe's!

"Last year at Moe's, we delighted fans when we gave hundreds of thousands of cups of free queso across the country," said Bruce Schroder, President of Moe's Southwest Grill®. "Free Queso Day is our favorite day of the year because it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal fans and what better way to do so than with a free cup of our fan-favorite liquid gold."







At Moe's, we know how much our fans crave our queso and dream about the Instagram-able cheese pulls - our queso is famous for a reason! The Free Queso for Life sweepstakes is back by popular demand offering one lucky fan the chance to win a lifetime supply of Moe's perfection aka queso… think about the possibilities.







Fans who want the chance to win a lifetime supply of Moe's famous queso can enter the sweepstakes between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20, 2018. Here's how to enter:

Download the Moe's App

Make a purchase at Moe's and check in through the app by scanning the receipt OR

Visit Moe's Facebook page and click on the "Free Queso for Life" ad

The Free Queso for Life contest winner will be announced on the Moe's Facebook page on Sept. 21, 2018. You can view the terms and conditions here.

The Free Queso Day offer is available on Sept. 20, 2018 and includes one free six-ounce cup of queso per person at participating Moe's Southwest Grill restaurant locations, no purchase necessary. Find the nearest Moe's to you here.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®



Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas and nachos. Whether you visit one of our 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Moe's restaurant have a salsa bar and serve our famous queso. Moe's Southwest Grill has been recognized as the Brand of the Year in the Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant category for two years in a row based on the 2016 & 2017 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Studies. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:



Lindsay Haynes



lhaynes@moes.com



404-978-4688

