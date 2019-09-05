Moe's Southwest Grill® Appoints Erik Hess as Brand President

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Hess joins the Moe's Southwest Grill ® brand with more than 25 years of global experience in the food and beverage industry specializing in business strategy, consumer insights and improving operations. Hess will be leading as President of the Moe's brand, a fast-casual Mexican concept with more than 725 operating units, where he will oversee franchise and company operations, marketing, supply chain and product innovation.

"I am excited to lead the Moe's Southwest Grill brand because it sits in one of the fastest growing segments in the restaurant industry," says Erik Hess, President, Moe's Southwest Grill. "The brand has great food, an incredibly loyal fan base and very involved franchisees. We're well positioned to accelerate growth."

Previously, Hess spent 25 years at McDonald's Corporation in a wide variety of senior leadership positions responsible for product development, innovating the customer experience, strategy and insights, restaurant development among many other responsibilities. Hess has deep experience in the U.S., globally and in Asia. He brings a unique perspective to the brand with intimate knowledge of consumer behaviors while balancing the operational complexities present in a large franchised organization. Additionally, Hess has a proven record of increasing sales and accelerating growth in both new and established markets worldwide.

In addition to his role at McDonald's Corporation, Hess has spent the past two years consulting several brands and financial service organizations on consumer strategy and restaurant opportunities.

