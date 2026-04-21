MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL® LAUNCHES GRILLED BURRITO DIPPERS -- ITS FIRST-EVER SNACK-SIZED OFFERING -- IN COLLABORATION WITH THE MD FOODIE BOYZ

Moe's newest menu innovation available nationwide starting April 21

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moe's Southwest Grill®, the beloved fast-casual chain is now saying "Welcome to Moe's!" to a new menu item – Grilled Burrito Dippers. In collaboration with the food-obsessed teen podcast hosts and creators, MD Foodie Boyz, the Dipper is premiering as the brand's first-ever snack-sized menu item on April 21.

Moe's x MD Foodie Boyz Moe's Southwest Grill Grilled Burrito Dippers

A Grilled Burrito Dipper is a handheld, mini burrito built for the moments between meals: late-night hangs, post-game hunger, study session fuel – every craving that a full burrito might feel like too much for, but chips simply won't cut it. Priced starting at $6.99 for two and starting at $3.99 for one; they're shareable, snackable, and built for real life on-the-go.

Meet the Menu Item the Next Generation Has Been Waiting For

Dippers are loaded with your choice of protein, Oaxaca cheese, Moe's famous queso, and a dipping sauce. Moe's dipping sauces are another way to customize your dippers and include:

Chipotle Ranch: A creamy, smoky sauce with a hint of chipotle.

Moe's Sauce: A signature mild sauce with Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and Southwest spices, offering a creamy tang.

Poblano Crema: A mild, creamy blend of roasted poblanos, avocado, sour cream, garlic, and lime.

Chili Lime: A zesty, tangy, and slightly spicy flavor.

Hard Rock: A spicy sauce with a tangy kick.

With the same protein portions found in a full entrée, Dippers deliver both substance and flavor that will always satisfy your cravings. This menu item is designed to meet guests wherever the night takes them, and that's exactly why majority of Moe's locations across the country are now open until 10PM or later.

The MD Foodie Boyz Stamp of Approval

The MD Foodie Boyz – the Maryland-based teen creators whose food-obsessed content has inspired SNL parodies and built a devoted national following – are teaming up with Moe's for the launch of Dippers. Their signature flare and must-watch reviews on their favorite foods mirror the bold, flavor‑first experience at Moe's, making them the perfect collaborators to introduce Dippers to a new generation.

"Grilled Burrito Dippers are exactly what our fans have been craving – a menu item that is high‑protein, flavor‑packed, and perfectly sized for snacking anytime," said Mike Smith, Chief Brand Officer at Moe's Southwest Grill. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the MD Foodie Boyz because they represent our teen audience – whether grabbing a snack after school or going to Moe's after a late sports practice. We knew if they loved the new Dippers, our fans across the country would share the same excitement."

Launch Offers

To celebrate the Grilled Burrito Dippers launch, Moe's is rolling out two limited-time offers:

Grilled Burrito Dipper for Moe Rewards Members*: All Moe Rewards members will receive one Dipper on Moe's in the app on April 21, redeemable one time with purchase. Not a member yet? Download the Moe's app to sign up for free.

All Moe Rewards members will receive one Dipper on Moe's in the app on April 21, redeemable one time with purchase. Not a member yet? Download the Moe's app to sign up for free. Free Delivery After 8PM: Now through May 31, 2026, Moe's is offering $0 delivery on all orders placed through the Moe's app or moes.com after 8:00PM local time at participating locations. No order minimum required. Not valid with third-party delivery. Service fee and convenience fee apply. Other fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

*From 4/21/2026 - 8/30/2026 Moe Rewards members can get one (1) Grilled Burrito Dipper (1 ct.) on us with any purchase (excl. taxes and fees). Valid at participating locations only. Upcharges apply for add-ons and extras. No substitutions. Single use. Must apply redeemable at check out. Not valid with Small or Large Grilled Burrito Dippers Pans. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of March 29, 2026, Moe's Southwest Grill had over 550 locations in 35 states and across two countries and territories. Select locations offer catering and free chips and salsa with the purchase of an entree. Join Moe's Rewards for exclusive perks. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About the MD Foodie Boyz

The MD Foodie Boyz are a fast-rising group of teenage content creators and podcast hosts redefining food media for a new generation. Hailing from Maryland, the real-life friend group has built a highly engaged social following through their energetic, unscripted conversations and reviews of everything from fast food to everyday snacks. Their short-form clips—known for their humor, authentic reactions and viral moments—have amassed millions of views across platforms, earning them a devoted and growing fanbase.

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill