Moe's Southwest Grill® Names Kate Munoz as Chief Taco Officer (CTO)

"I've been training to be Moe's Chief Taco Officer my entire life and earning this title is one of my biggest accomplishments," said Kate Munoz, Moe's Chief Taco Officer. "As a taco-fanatic, expert and connoisseur, there is nothing wrong with eating tacos for breakfast, lunch, dinner and after dinner, and that's exactly what I plan on doing during the Moe's Taco Tour."



Moe's Southwest Grill® conducted the search for a Chief Taco Officer on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The brand received entries from fans across the country that included videos, raps, photo collages, poems and resumes. The competition was intense and Moe's selected the top three entries, dubbed The Three Amigos. Fans voted for their favorite candidate on Moe's social channels and after more than 5,000 total votes, the fans selected Kate Munoz as Moe's Chief Taco Officer.

"The mission for the newly named CTO and the Taco Tour she will be leading this summer is to bring tacos to the people and let our fans experience firsthand how delicious new Three Amigos tacos are," said Bruce Schroder, Moe's President. "We are confident that Kate, Chief Taco Officer, is the ideal taco professional to help spread the word about tacos across the country. We hope that fans come out to meet the CTO, be part of the tour and indulge in Moe's newest menu item."

The CTO will be kicking off the Moe's Taco Tour on June 1 in Atlanta, GA. This national, twelve city food truck tour will introduce Moe's fans to the new menu item, Three Amigos Tacos, which are authentic Southwestern street-style tacos. The Taco Tour dates and locations include:

June 1 : Atlanta, GA & Athens, GA

& June 2 : Columbia, SC & Durham, NC

& June 3 : Greensboro, NC & Roanoke, VA

& June 4 : Richmond, VA

June 6 : Washington, DC & Baltimore, MD

& June 7 : Philadelphia, PA

June 8 : Pittsburgh, PA

June 9 : Cleveland, OH

Fans will be able to follow the Taco Tour and find out when and where the food truck will be stopping in your city to give out FREE Three Amigos Tacos via #CTOTacoTour and www.moes.com/cto.

