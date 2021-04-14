Moe's Southwest Grill® Partners With Cameran Eubanks Wimberly To Launch National Kids Eat Free Program

Moe's always allows customers to pick and choose their fresh ingredients to build the meal that they're craving, but in honor of the Kids Eat Free program Moe's is taking personalization for kids to a whole new level. To kick off the program, Moe's is teaming up with former reality TV star and mom, Cameran Eubanks Wimberly, to announce the Moe's Mini Chef Contest , giving children the opportunity to create and name their very own kids menu item.

One lucky winner will receive a free trip for two to a Moe's test kitchen where they'll have a VIP food tasting with Caroline Morris, Moe's Executive Chef, a personal photoshoot with their custom menu item which will be available in Moe's restaurants across the country and a year's supply of Moe's chocolate chip cookies.

"I know first-hand that finding a restaurant the entire family agrees on can be a challenge - especially because we have a picky eater in my household," said Cameran Eubanks Wimberly. "My daughter is very selective about what she likes to eat and is going through a stage where she only enjoys five foods, one of which is a chicken quesadilla. Thankfully we can get her quesadillas from the kids menu at Moe's and she can customize them to her liking."

Navigating meal time with children who are picky eaters is no easy feat as parents can struggle to find meals that aren't just tasty, but also feature fresh, quality ingredients they can feel good about and the whole family enjoys. The Kids Eat Free program will allow more access to those foods at Moe's and the Moe's Mini Chef Contest gives kids the chance to explore their tastes in new ways.

"Kids love to help in the kitchen, so the Moe's Mini Chef Contest is the perfect way to encourage our youngest fans to experiment with great tasting ingredients like all natural white meat chicken, handcrafted guac or made-in-house pico and salsas," said Caroline Morris, Executive. "The possibilities are endless and we're excited to give kids an opportunity to have fun and get creative in the kitchen with their families. We can't wait to see all the delicious creations to come!"

Here's how it works:

Starting April 14 through May 16 , families can enter the contest via www.moes.com/minichef

, families can enter the contest via Moe's Executive Chef will select three finalists based on the menu item's creativity, flavor combination and ability to capture the essence of Moe's.

On May 31 , fans can head to Moe's Facebook ( @MoesSouthwestGrill ) to cast their vote for their favorite creation and to determine the winner

, fans can head to Moe's Facebook ( ) to cast their vote for their favorite creation and to determine the winner The winner will be announced on Facebook on June 10 .

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our 690+ franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order. Check us out online at moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT: Sara Zwolski, [email protected]

SOURCE Moe's Southwest Grill

Related Links

http://www.moes.com

