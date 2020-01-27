Moe's Southwest Grill® to Launch Online Pop-Up Shop with Moe Monday Collection on February 10

For most people, Monday is the most dreaded day of the week and according to a recent study by The Sleep Judge , "81% of people experience elevated anxiety on Sunday in anticipation of Monday, also known as the Sunday scaries." At Moe's, we start the beginning of the week off right. Moe Monday is famous for a reason… at every Moe's restaurant across the country, we celebrate Monday's with deals starting at $5.99 for a burrito served with chips and salsa on us.

For the first-time ever, Moe's fans will be able to purchase brand merch online. The Moe Monday Collection launches, naturally, on Monday, February 10 at 10am EST. You're going to want to set a reminder because the selection is very limited in quantity to offer our Homewrecker lovers and queso fanatics exclusive merch that not just anyone can get their hands on.

"At Moe's, we use social media as a two-way communication channel to get real-time, raw feedback from our fans. This candor helps guide our customer strategy to deliver a restaurant experience that exceeds consumer's expectations," said Jenny Williams, Marketing Director, Moe's Southwest Grill. "When we gauged interest in brand merch on Twitter, the response included over 500 likes and more than 300 comments giving us ideas on what to create. We took that feedback to heart and knew we needed to deliver what our guests were craving from our brand."

For years, Moe's has been known to give away witty t-shirts for Cinco de Moe's, Free Queso Day. It was a natural next step to launch a pop-up shop where our fans can finally purchase brand merch.

The Moe Monday Collection includes items for the whole family including t-shirts, hoodies, koozies, hats and a few other surprise items. You can expect the bold, edgy Moe's personality to come through in each and every piece. Don't forget to check out the pop-up shop on Monday, February 10 by visiting http://www.moes.com/merch.



