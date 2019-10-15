Moët & Chandon Partners With Iconic Photographer Jonathan Mannion To Celebrate A New Wave Of Cultural Pioneers With A New Program, Nectar of the Culture

"When it comes to iconic photographers, there are few that have the pedigree and industry respect of Jonathan Mannion," said Jasmin Allen, Vice President of Moët & Chandon. "Mannion has been a behind-the-lens fixture in hip-hop, documenting its 'Golden Era', and will capture the next generation of tastemakers. We are proud to introduce a new program and limited-edition bottle of Nectar Impérial Rosé to celebrate his long-standing commitment to the culture."

To capture the Nectar of the Culture, Moët & Chandon and Mannion will celebrate pioneers in key cities across the U.S including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago – leading with New York's pioneer, Queens-born fashion-designer LaQuan Smith. Today, the pinnacle of culture encompasses pioneers that express themselves through multiple passion points such as music, fashion, innovation, entrepreneurship and community outreach. Mannion will highlight their impact within the Rose Gold Era by documenting their legacy with new portraits, and Moët & Chandon will host events in their honor.

"I've had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop who are now known as industry legends," said Jonathan Mannion. "I've seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it."

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé is a demi-sec champagne renowned for its radiant color, intense fruitiness and seductive palate, as the most flamboyant and gourmand expression of the House's style. The new limited-edition bottle is designed to reflect the Rose-Gold Era by transforming Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé into a fully rose gold bottle. The bottle is available at select retail locations nationwide and can be found online at Clos19.com (SRP $59.99). For more information on Moët & Chandon and its portfolio, please visit www.Moet.com and via social @MoetUSA.

About Moët & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity. Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life's memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a very unique way.

About Jonathan Mannion

Jonathan Mannion is one of the country's most acclaimed portrait photographers and a singular sensation within the world of hip-hop. His 25-year career includes over of 300 album covers ranging from Jay-Z to Aaliyah to D.J. Khaled, notable advertising campaigns including Beats by Dre's "Straight Outta", Cadillac and Hennessy, and editorial work for The Fader, Vibe Magazine, and Complex. Jonathan has photographed over 500 of the most important rappers, actors, athletes, artists, designers, and tastemakers of his era. A master at his of craft, Jonathan produces images that have defined legendary artists and entire eras of cultural iconography, which is why he is still in demand with groundbreaking talent today.

