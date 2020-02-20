Moët & Chandon Sets Sail With Norwegian Cruise Line To Debut A New Luxury Bar Experience On Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

As part of the island's new exclusive oceanfront resort-style destination, Silver Cove, the Moët & Chandon Ice Bar offers guests the most exceptional Champagnes combined with breathtaking views for one of the most luxe and remote #MoëtMoments on earth. The exotic barscape is a stunning marvel - flanked by lush palm trees, ample outdoor seating, direct beach access, and decadent cocktails.

The touch of luxury from the Moët & Chandon Ice Bar makes it the ideal place to retreat and recharge. The stand-alone outpost creates a fun and fresh vibe and is THE chic place to listen to the island's soft sounds and enjoy a refreshing drink. The lush jungle contrasts with the crystal-clear blue waters providing one of the most dramatic and picturesque bars in the world. Bartenders treat guests with meticulous sips and innovative hand-crafted cocktails made with Moët Ice Impérial and Moët Ice Impérial Rose – including the fan-favorite Moët Melon On The Rocks.

MOËT MELON ON THE ROCKS

Ingredients:

4.0 oz Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial

3 Large Ice Cubes

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Volcán Tequila Blanco

1 oz Fresh Watermelon Juice

6 mint leaves

Glass: Wine Goblet

Garnish: Chunk of watermelon, slice of lime and mint sprig

Method: Add all ingredients except champagne to a shaker. Muddle watermelon (if fresh) and mint leaves. Add ice and shake well. Strain into a large wine goblet (Slap a mint leaf and run around the rim of the glass) and top with 4oz of Moët Ice Imperial and top off with three large ice cubes. Garnish with watermelon, lime slice and mint sprig.

The opening of Silver Cove elevates the offerings available across the 270-acre tropical oasis with 38 luxury beachfront villas, private beach access, a Mandara Spa, oceanfront lagoon, and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar.

As one of the highest guest-rated ports in the Caribbean, the private island of Great Stirrup Cay offers over 1,500 feet of accessible beachfront; over 50 cabana and villa options; an array of shore excursions to choose from. The island includes a new zipline experience that extends up to nearly 3,000 feet; almost a dozen food and beverage options; and a magnificent natural tropical setting.

Images for the Moët bar experience can be found HERE. To discover more about Moët & Chandon, visit https://www.moet.com/

About Moët & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity. Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life's memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a very unique way.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 53 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

SOURCE Moët & Chandon

Related Links

https://www.moet.com

