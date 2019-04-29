Moët Hennessy USA Exceeds 2018 Goals by Feeding New Yorkers in Need

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since announcing their partnership one year ago today, Moët Hennessy USA has exceeded its 2018 goals of helping City Harvest feed families across New York City by 1.25 times. As a result, they will continue their mission of donating both time and resources to assist City Harvest, which is New York City's largest food rescue organization, throughout 2019. Moët Hennessy is currently the exclusive wine and spirits company to partner with City Harvest in this manner.

Over the past year, Moët Hennessy USA has been involved in fundraising and volunteered 248 hours, surpassing their 2018 goal in pursuit of feeding New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. The company and its employees helped City Harvest feed nearly 1 million New Yorkers in their year-long partnership by giving time and raising funds.

Last April, in celebration of National Volunteer Week, Moët Hennessy USA employees participated in City Harvest's Repack on the Road in which they assembled snack packs which were distributed to children in pre-school, Head Start and after school programs. Moët Hennessy employees also donated their time and resources by participating in the Ace Endico Food Rescue, and the New York Produce Show. This year, Moët Hennessy USA will be participating in volunteer work including the Skip Lunch Fight Hunger fundraising campaign at the MHUSA office.

Moët Hennessy was the sponsor for all of City Harvest's 2018 signature events, including the 35th Anniversary Gala on April 24th at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring Chrissy Teigen, Robin Hood, Bill and Wendy Mills and José Andrés. The 2018 gala raised enough to help feed more than 17,000 New York City families for a year. This is City Harvest's largest annual fundraising event, and will be held again this April, in which Moët Hennessy will be the official wine and spirits sponsor. Other events include Summer in the City which raised enough to help feed over 6,000 families for the entire summer and BID which was a record-breaking year for the event, raising enough to feed more than 18,000 New Yorkers in need for an entire year.

To further drive Moët Hennessy's fundraising efforts, Smoke Tree wines launched a by the glass program at 34 supporting restaurants in New York, where $2 was donated to City Harvest for every bottle of wine sold – helping to feed 8 New Yorkers for a day.

"The Moët Hennessy USA team is so proud to have exceeded our 2018 goals, helping this incredible organization feed families around New York City," said Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America. "We know that City Harvest shares our values, along with our commitment to the community and sustainability, and we are thrilled to continue this mission together."

The City Harvest partnership builds on the work of the Moët Hennessy Philanthropic Committee, charged with supporting national charitable initiatives that tie with the heritage and identity of the brands, while fostering a community spirit within the organization.

With more than 1.2 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables, City Harvest's work to rescue and deliver nutritious food for our neighbors in need remains critical," said City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens. "This year, we will rescue and deliver 61 million pounds of food and deliver it to hundreds of community food programs across the city. Our work is possible thanks to the dedicated support of partners like Moët Hennessy USA who step up to ensure that everyone in our city has the food they need to thrive."

For more information about City Harvest, please visit https://www.cityharvest.org/.

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California, and Clos19. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the more than 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. We will rescue 61 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across the five boroughs. Our programs help food-insecure New Yorkers access nutritious food that fits their needs and desires; increase our partners' capacity; and strengthen the local food system, building a path to a food-secure future for all New Yorkers. To learn more about our work, visit cityharvest.org.

